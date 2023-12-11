In the past few years, the international market has expanded immensely for Bollywood films. While the North American and UAE territories have always been there, the growth of films in China has been a complete game changer. Here, we’ll be taking a look at the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films at the overseas box office!

The popularity of Bollywood films in overseas is ever-increasing. Earlier, hitting the 50 crore or 75 crore milestone was considered to be a huge success but later, entering the 100 crore club became quite common. Apart from the Indian diaspora, even the audience originating from other countries is now pouring their love into Bollywood films. As a result, we have seen Bollywood films hitting 300, 400 and 500 crore clubs.

Check out the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in overseas (collection mentioned below is in gross):

As we can see, Aamir Khan’s Dangal is ruling at the top with an unbelievable collection in its kitty, all thanks to unprecedented success in China. Years passed, and the film is still unbeatable; let’s see which biggie will be able to cross it! Also, out of 10 Bollywood films, only Dangal has managed to cross 1000 crores gross in overseas.

In the list of the top 10 highest-grossing Bollywood films in the international market, Aamir Khan clearly shows his dominance with not one or two but four films – Dangal, Secret Superstar, PK and Dhoom 3.

Shah Rukh Khan also has his three films on the list – Pathaan, Jawan and Dilwale. Salman Khan has his one film on the list – Bajrangi Bhaijaan. Even Ayushmann Khurrana has his one film on the list – Andhadhun. Late actor Irrfan Khan’s Hindi Medium is also on the list.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

