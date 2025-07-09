James Gunn’s Superman, starring David Corenswet as the Man of Steel, is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025. Over the years, the iconic DC superhero has appeared in several films, portrayed by Christopher Reeve, Brandon Routh, and Henry Cavill. We have collated a list of these live-action feature films where Superman plays a lead or major role, along with their streaming platforms.

1. Superman (1978)

Streaming On – Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India)

– Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India) RT Score – 86%

– 86% Director – Richard Donner

Plot: The superhero origin story follows Kal-El (Christopher Reeve), son of Jor-El (Marlon Brando), who is sent from Krypton to Earth, where he becomes Superman and protects its people from the evil mastermind Lex Luthor (Gene Hackman).

2. Superman II (1980)

Streaming On – Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (US & India)

– Max, Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video (US & India) RT Score – 88%

– 88% Director – Richard Lester

Plot: When three powerful Kryptonian criminals escape the Phantom Zone and arrive on Earth, Superman must regain his lost powers to defend the planet.

3. Superman III (1983)

Streaming On – Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India)

– Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India) RT Score – 31%

– 31% Director – Richard Lester

Plot: A tycoon hires a computer genius to build a weather-controlling satellite and artificial Kryptonite. After its exposure, Superman splits into an evil alter-ego. With the help of Clark Kent’s good side, he overcomes it and deals with the villains.

4. Superman IV: The Quest for Peace (1987)

Streaming On – Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India)

– Max, Amazon Prime Video (US & India) RT Score – 14%

– 14% Director – Sidney J. Furie

Plot: Superman plans to destroy all the nuclear weapons in the world. But when Lex Luthor creates a nuclear clone, he must confront his most dangerous adversary.

5. Superman Returns (2006)

Streaming On – Max (US), Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India)

– Max (US), Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score – 72%

– 72% Director – Bryan Singer

Plot: The film features Brandon Routh as Superman, who returns to Earth after five years to find that the world has changed. He must stop Lex Luthor (Kevin Spacey) from executing a deadly plan.

6. Man of Steel (2013)

Streaming On – Max (US), Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India)

– Max (US), Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score – 57%

– 57% Director – Zack Snyder

Plot: The reboot features Henry Cavill as Superman, who fights against General Zod to protect his new home, Earth.

7. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Streaming On – Max (US), Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India)

– Max (US), Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score : 28%

: 28% Director – Zack Snyder

Plot: Fearing Superman’s unchecked power, Bruce Wayne, aka Batman (Ben Affleck), is manipulated by Lex Luthor and confronts the Man of Steel.

8. Justice League (2017)

Streaming On – Max (US), Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India)

– Max (US), Apple TV+, Amazon Prime Video, Jio Hotstar (India) RT Score – 39%

– 39% Director – Zack Snyder

Plot: Batman and Wonder Woman form a team with Flash, Cyborg, and Aquaman to stop a powerful enemy. However, saving Earth may require Superman to return.

