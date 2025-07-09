Since James Gunn announced Superman and its casting, it has been a hot topic on social media. Henry Cavill received immense love and popularity as the Man of Steel. A faction of people were not ready to accept David Corenswet in that role, but he and the movie received positive reviews from the critics initially. The worldwide projection of the movie is looking up and might even beat Cavill’s debut DC movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The critics gave it 86% on the aggregate site, Rotten Tomatoes, from 150 reviews. The critics’ consensus states, “Pulling off the heroic feat of fleshing out a dynamic new world while putting its champion’s big, beating heart front and center, this film flies high as a Man of Tomorrow grounded in the here and now.” The audience will be able to rate it once it hits the theaters.

How much is the film tracking to earn on its opening weekend?

James Gunn-directed Superman is making a lot of buzz among cinephiles. It is also tracking to earn one of the biggest global debuts among DC movies in a decade. David Corenswet‘s film is projected to earn between $130 million and $140 million in its three-day opening weekend in North America and $100 million to $110 million in its five-day opening overseas. Therefore, the movie aims for a $230 million to $250 million global opening, reportedly the biggest for a solo Superman movie.

Poised to beat Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel global opening

Henry Cavill’s Man of Steel was released in 2013 and collected $200.3 million on its opening weekend worldwide. Gunn’s movie is tracking to earn 14.8%-24.8% more than the global opening of Zack Snyder‘s movie. It is among the four biggest global openings for a DC film in the past ten years and more. For the record, Cavill’s film collected $116.6 million on its opening weekend in North America, which is also lower than the projected range of the Corenswet-led movie.

Check out the four biggest global openings for DC films.

Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice – $420.1 million Suicide Squad – $267 million The Batman – $258.2 million Man of Steel – $200.3 million

More about James Gunn’s Superman

The film follows Clark Kent as he balances his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing in Smallville. Now a reporter at the Daily Planet alongside Lois Lane, he must juggle his role as Superman in a world where kindness and morality are fading. Described as hopeful, heartfelt, and action-packed, the story explores his early days as a hero and reporter, focusing on his relationships and values.

