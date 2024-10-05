Zack Snyder began with Justice League but had to step down (personal loss). So, Joss Whedon stepped in, which didn’t quite resonate with the fans. What followed next was one stern demand: Release the Snyder Cut.

And in 2021, we finally got it. Zack Snyder’s Justice League was everything! Snyder’s vision was way ahead of the 2017 cut. Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman became more cohesive. Flash and Cyborg were given real depth.

Then there was Steppenwolf. This hammerhead villain got more screen time, a better backstory, and a much-needed metallic makeover. And let’s not forget the glorious cameo of a future Leaguer. Snyder clearly had larger mythos in mind, layering more detail and more thrills and his signature slow-motion, CGI-packed set pieces.

But it wasn’t just about visuals. Snyder’s Justice League gave us a deeper story. Superman’s death finally got the weight it deserved. The world was shaken. The result? Three Mother Boxes—a set of world-ending devices—were activated, setting the stage for Steppenwolf’s mission and the inevitable war to come.

What truly stood out were the heroes’ arcs. Cyborg and Flash, sidelined in Whedon’s version, became crucial players. Cyborg’s strained relationship with his father, the very man who saved his life by turning him into a machine, became a pivotal storyline. Ray Fisher’s performance, even under layers of CGI, radiated vulnerability and rage.

Meanwhile, Wonder Woman and Aquaman had benefitted from their solo films, which helped flesh out their characters. Their chemistry, particularly between Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot, shone, hinting at future potential.

But, of course, no movie is perfect. At four hours long, Snyder’s cut had moments that dragged. Batman’s character still felt underwhelming, and Superman—though visually iconic—seemed to lack emotional depth. The film’s fascination with superhuman violence was clear, especially in scenes where Wonder Woman joyously decapitates a foe, or Superman brutally takes down his fellow Justice Leaguers.

Still, for fans, the Snyder Cut was a redemption. After years of campaigning, they finally saw the movie Snyder originally intended—more coherent, more epic, and infinitely better than the 2017 version. Sure, it wasn’t a perfect film, but it was their film.

And that’s what mattered most.

