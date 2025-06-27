Lilo & Stitch blasted back onto the big screen, grabbing the 2025 box office spotlight alongside the much-hyped Minecraft Movie. Disney’s live-action take on the beloved story rocketed past Tom Cruise’s Mission Impossible – The Final Reckoning, sprinting ahead right from the first weekend. For two weeks, no other movie could catch up and even when it slipped for a single day, Lilo & Stitch bounced back to claim the number one spot again.

Disney’s Live-Action Hit Nears Global Top 50 Movies

Almost five weeks have passed since the movie’s grand debut, and it’s still pulling crowds and raking in cash. By Tuesday, June 24, it added another $2 million domestically, pushing the worldwide total to an impressive $915 million (as of now, per Box Office Mojo). Of that, $391 million came from the home market and $524 million from overseas, helping the movie leap past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ($863.7m) as it closes in on the top 50 movies of all time.

Domestic – $391.6m

International – $524.2m

Total – $915.9m

A sequel to the live-action ‘LILO & STITCH’ remake is in the works. The first film is tracking to pass $1 billion worldwide. pic.twitter.com/3dc41PjQq8 — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) June 26, 2025

Mission Impossible’s 1996 Box Office Compared

Lilo and Stitch has also doubled what the first Mission: Impossible made back in 1996, when the Tom Cruise classic ended its run at $457 million globally. In 1996, Mission: Impossible turned its $80 million budget into a massive win for Paramount, returning more than five times what was spent. That movie earned $180.9 million in the US and $276.7 million internationally, but Lilo and Stitch’s performance has raised the bar even higher.

Domestic – $180.9m

International – $276.7m

Total – $457.6m

Lilo & Stitch Earns Superior Reviews From Audiences And Critics

The reviews reflect the same trend, with Rotten Tomatoes showing the Disney remake scoring 71% with critics and a huge 93% from audiences, towering over Mission: Impossible’s 65% critics’ rating and 71% from viewers.

Lilo & Stitch Trailer

