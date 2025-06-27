Lilo and Stitch came roaring back to screens with Disney’s live-action remake, smashing the Memorial Day box office to pieces with $182 million in its opening weekend alone. That rocket-fueled start helped it collect over $915 million worldwide so far, as per Box Office Mojo.

With numbers like these, it didn’t take long for Disney to greenlight a sequel. On June 26, a day fans know as Stitch’s experiment number 626, the studio made it official with a playful video of Stitch joyriding across the Disney lot.

New Lilo & Stitch Movie Retells The 2002 Classic With A Twist

The new film retold the story from the 2002 animated classic, highlighting the wild friendship between a mischievous alien and a lonely Hawaiian girl. There were certainly some tweaks from the original story, but audiences enjoyed the new take on the classic, and they proved that this blue experiment still had a few hearts to steal.

Disney announced Lilo & Stitch 2 shockingly fast, just a month after the movie was released. Now, that’s a fast pace for such large live-action franchises, which signifies that the studio wants the sequel to be in motion quickly.

If a script touches down by the end of the year, there could be a chance that production rolls next year, ultimately leading to a release date in 2027. But if Disney wants to take things much slower and be careful in matching people’s slow love for these characters, then it could take a few extra years.

should’ve known he couldn’t keep a secret. a 626 day surprise: #LiloAndStitch 2 is now in development! pic.twitter.com/1fVCqEhR0W — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) June 26, 2025

New Ending Sets Up Exciting Possibilities For Lilo & Stitch 2

According to IGN, the new live-action ending diverged from the animated version, sending Nani away from Hawaii to study marine biology and leaving Lilo and Stitch behind. Yet a glimpse of alien tech suggested their paths could cross again sooner than expected.

Another scene teased experiments that hardcore fans would recognize from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, like Angel, Reuben, and Experiment 627. Each had enough story potential to fuel not just one sequel but a whole series of adventures.

Disney’s vault is already full of Lilo & Stitch stories, including the animated sequel Stitch Has a Glitch from 2005. With so many colorful experiments waiting in the wings, Lilo & Stitch 2 could dive deep into the franchise’s rich world, giving audiences plenty more chances to laugh, cry, and shout “Ohana means family” all over again.

A live-action ‘LILO & STITCH 2’ is officially in development at Disney. pic.twitter.com/4Fq09w7PXA — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 26, 2025

Lilo & Stitch Box Office Breakdown:

Lilo & Stitch live-action has shown a remarkable box office haul so far (all numbers retrieved via Box Office Mojo).

Domestic: $391 million

International: $524 million

Worldwide $915 million

