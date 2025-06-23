Before he donned the beanie and narrated teenage chaos in Riverdale, Cole Sprouse was part of another iconic TV universe, and hardly anyone noticed. Sprouse, who played Jughead Jones for seven seasons on The CW’s cult hit, once appeared on Friends, the highest-rated sitcom of the ’90s. His role? None other than Ben Geller, Ross’ mischievous little boy.

Sprouse took over the role from a pair of twins in Season 6 and stuck around until Season 8. He had scenes with just about everyone – Phoebe’s wild temper scared him, Joey and Chandler lost him on a bus, and Monica and Rachel taught him a few too many pranks. But like many sitcom kids, he vanished from the show without warning after a while, just before Emma was born. Fans still debate the disappearance, spinning theories about where Ben went and why Ross seemingly forgot his firstborn.

My mind just imploded after finding out that Ross’ son Ben in Friends was played by Cole Sprouse pic.twitter.com/solHdid0kQ — Phil Lester (@AmazingPhil) February 4, 2015

From Rachel’s Couch To Riverdale Chaos: Cole Sprouse’s Wild Screen Evolution

Though he was just a kid when he joined Friends, Sprouse already had a solid résumé. He’d starred in Big Daddy with Adam Sandler alongside his twin brother Dylan. But Friends gave him a spotlight on the most-watched show of the decade. And he held his own in a cast filled with comedy heavyweights.

Of course, Cole Sprouse’s real fame came later. First as Cody in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody, and then, much darker, as Jughead in Riverdale. Over the course of the CW series, Jughead went from tortured teen novelist to Serpent king to part-time telepath. Sprouse not only narrated the entire show but also played multiple versions of Jughead across timelines and dimensions, including an alternate “Rivervale” version and a younger take on his own father, FP Jones.

That’s a far cry from the wide-eyed kid who once called Rachel “Phoebe.” What makes Sprouse’s Friends cameo so fascinating in hindsight is how few people caught it while watching the series live. But the reruns and streaming era are generous with rediscovery, and now, spotting little Ben Geller has become a badge of honor for fans. Especially when they realize he grew up to expose cults and solve murders in one of TV’s weirdest small towns.

From the Central Perk couch to Pop’s Chock’lit Shoppe, Cole Sprouse’s journey has been one wild crossover.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Grey’s Anatomy Star Ellen Pompeo Nearly Cracked Ross & Chandler’s Bromance On Friends — Do You Remember Which Episode She Was In?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News