Before she scrubbed in as the iconic Dr. Meredith Grey, Ellen Pompeo stirred the pot between two of TV’s most beloved BFFs. Yep, the queen of Grey’s Anatomy once guest-starred in Friends, and nearly cracked the foundation of Ross and Chandler’s bromance.

In Friends Season 10, Episode 11, titled The One Where the Stripper Cries, Pompeo appears as Missy Goldberg, the college crush both Ross and Chandler were secretly obsessed with. In a hilarious flashback segment during their college reunion, it’s revealed that both guys had made a pact never to pursue her. But, surprise, Ross broke the bro-code. Chandler finds out years later, and the fallout is classic FRIENDS chaos.

Ellen Pompeo’s Missy Goldberg Was No Meredith Grey, But She Did Her Damage

Pompeo’s role only lasts a few minutes, but she plays it with enough charm to make you instantly get why two grown men were still hung up on her years later. Dressed in early-2000s nostalgia and serving “cool college girl” vibes, Missy casually unravels a long-standing friendship with nothing more than a smile and a few memories. She’s smart, witty, and totally unaware of the emotional destruction she’s leaving in her wake.

HOW DID I JUST REALISE THAT MISSY GOLDBERG IN FRIENDS WAS PLAYED BY ELLEN POMPEO??? pic.twitter.com/1g2EBZZSzN — 리리 (@badguyriri_) October 27, 2019

Ellen Pompeo’s Missy was carefree and clueless, worlds apart from Meredith’s sharp, scarred edge. Different vibes, same unmistakable intensity. Also, let’s not forget: Pompeo was a total unknown back then. She wasn’t Meredith Grey. She was “that girl who almost broke up Ross and Chandler.” No scrubs. No Seattle. No monologues about dark and twisty trauma. Just a fun one-off in the final stretch of one of TV’s biggest sitcoms.

Still, for fans digging into FRIENDS reruns today, catching that brief cameo is a moment. It’s the kind of TV trivia that sneaks up on you, especially now that Pompeo has gone on to define an entire era of network drama. Her Missy moment isn’t just a throwaway; it’s a reminder of how many future stars passed through FRIENDS before becoming TV royalty.

Because before she was Meredith, Ellen Pompeo was Missy. And apparently, Ross still owes Chandler an apology.

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Nick Listens In On Taylor & Ridge While Luna Defends Herself To Sheila

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News