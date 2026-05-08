Raja Shivaji, starring Riteish Deshmukh in the lead role, has started its second week on a good note at the Indian box office. After fetching record collections in the opening week, the film was expected to stay firm on its second Friday due to a lack of big releases, and that’s exactly what happened. In the meantime, it crossed the 60 crore mark in net collections, becoming the fourth Marathi film to do so. Keep reading to know what day 8 early trends suggest!

Displays a drop of less than 25% on day 8

As the historical action drama entered its second week, a significant number of shows have been reduced. Still, it maintained strong momentum. In the main Marathi version, it started its second Friday with 10% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, the film witnessed a big jump of upto 22%. In the evening shows, it jumped further to 28%. While the occupancy reports for the night shows are yet to come, it has been learned that it has crossed 30%.

Backed by decent to good occupancy, Raja Shivaji is closing its day 8 at 3.5-3.6 crore, as per early trends. Compared to day 7’s 4.4 crore, the film has dropped by 20.45%-18.18%. Overall, it has earned 61.2-61.3 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 72.21-72.33 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.5-3.6 crore

Total – 61.2-61.3 crore

Becomes the 4th Marathi film to cross the 60 crore milestone

Including day 8’s early trends, Raja Shivaji has scored 61.2-61.3 crore net, thus becoming the fourth Marathi film to cross the 60 crore milestone at the Indian box office after Sairat, Ved, and Baipan Bhari Deva. For Riteish Deshmukh, it is his second film to do so after Ved. It is now on track to reach 75 crore, and it’ll be interesting to see if the film enters the 100 crore mark in net collections.

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