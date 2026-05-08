Maddock Films is undoubtedly one of the biggest production houses in India today, and its rise has been nothing short of phenomenal. With some really good films in the post-COVID era, the production house emerged as a strong force at the Indian box office. In total, it has had 12 theatrical releases since COVID, and through these releases, it has amassed an impressive number. Now, with Cocktail 2 coming up next, Maddock is targeting a major milestone in net collections. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Impressive post-COVID run for Maddock Films

The first post-COVID theatrical release for Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock was Bhediya, which scored 65.84 crore. It was followed by Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’s 88 crore. Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video raked in dismal 65 lakh, followed by Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’s 87 crore. Munjya marked its first-ever 100 crore net grosser post-pandemic, scoring 108 crore.

Stree 2 changed the game completely for Maddock Films, with its all-time blockbuster collection of 627.5 crore. After Stree 2, its Sky Force scored 134.93 crore. Maddock’s eighth release, Chhaava, stunned everyone by amassing a mammoth 615.39 crore. It was followed by Bhool Chuk Maaf’s 74.81 crore and Param Sundari’s 54.85 crore. Thamma did a business of 157.05 crore, while the production house’s last release, Ikkis, scored 36.25 crore.

Scored over 2000 crore net through post-COVID releases

Overall, across 12 theatrical releases, Maddock Films scored a cumulative net collection of 2029.34 crore at the Indian box office, which is impressive. Such numbers make it one of the most dominant Indian studios post-pandemic, and the momentum is likely to remain intact with Cocktail 2.

Take a look at Maddock’s post-COVID releases and their domestic collection (net):

Bhediya – 65.84 crore Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 88 crore Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video – 65 lakh Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya – 87 crore Munjya – 108 crore Stree 2 – 627.5 crore Sky Force – 134.93 crore Chhaava – 615.39 crore Bhool Chuk Maaf – 74.81 crore Param Sundari – 54.85 crore Thamma – 157.05 crore Ikkis – 36.25 crore

Total – 2029.34 crore

Maddock Films targets 2100 crore with Cocktail 2

The next film of Maddock is Cocktail 2. Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna, the film is a spiritual sequel to Cocktail (2012), starring Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, and Diana Penty. Since Cocktail was a success, there’s naturally some genuine buzz for the upcoming sequel. Also, its first track, Jab Talak, is already a hit. On the whole, things are looking good for the film, and it has a strong chance of doing well at the Indian box office.

As we can see, Maddock Films is just 70.66 crore away from hitting the 2100 crore milestone. With Cocktail 2, the production house is most likely to reach the milestone.

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