Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla had a good third week at the Indian box office. In the first two weeks, it did really well, and due to a lack of major Hindi releases, it saw good traction with audiences in the third week as well. Overall, the film has moved closer to the 170 crore mark and, in the meantime, has surpassed the lifetime collection of Aamir Khan’s only successful film in the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 21!

How much did Bhooth Bangla earn at the Indian box office in 21 days?

The Bollywood horror-comedy entertainer began its third week by scoring 4.75 crore on its third Friday, day 15. It was followed by 4.6 crore on day 16 and 5.75 crore on day 17. On day 18, it earned 2 crore, while on day 19, it minted 2.5 crore. On day 20, it scored 1.75 crore, followed by 1.75 crore on day 21. Overall, it earned 23.1 crore in the third week, a 52.1% drop from week 2’s 48.23 crore.

In total, Bhooth Bangla has earned 167.01 crore net at the Indian box office in 21 days, which equals 197.07 crore gross. Considering the absence of big Hindi releases in the coming days, the film will continue to enjoy audience attention and has a shot at the 180 crore net mark.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 95.68 crore

Week 2 – 48.23 crore

Week 3 – 23.1 crore

Total – 167.01 crore

Bhooth Bangla beats Sitaare Zameen Par!

With 167.01 crore, Bhooth Bangla has surpassed Aamir Khan’s only successful film in the post-COVID era, Sitaare Zameen Par. A spiritual sequel to Taare Zameen Par earned 166.58 crore net in its lifetime run, and the Akshay Kumar starrer has comfortably crossed it on its 21st day.

Tomorrow, on day 23, the horror-comedy film will overtake Salman Khan’s Race 3 (169 crore), and over the next few days, even Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 (179.3 crore) will be surpassed.

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