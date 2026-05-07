I thought Aashram was the peak of the Baba Bobby era, but then he turned into Lord Bobby with Animal! Just when I thought that this would not get better than this, he surprised everyone dancing his way back to Duniya Haseenon Ka Mela in B***ds Of Bollywood. But the story is far from over because the teaser of Bandar just dropped, and this Anurag Kashyap film is everything that Bollywood was missing!

1-minute 29-second of this teaser looks pure unadulterated chaos! After a long time, it feels like Bollywood is actually acting like Bollywood again – the drama, the grit, the suspense, and the sarcasm all on point! While the teaser starts with Bobby Deol singing Come On Baby, it ends with the same song but in a different setting!

Bobby Deol has officially entered his Grey Era 2.0. In the Bandar teaser, he is winning with that flamboyance! The energy – it’s a terrifying throwback to the mystery of Gupt mixed with the sheer brutality of Animal. He looks like a man with a secret, and I am here for it!

Anurag Kashyap has gathered the Avengers of indie and mainstream talent. Sanya Malhotra looks like she is in a completely new avatar, and having powerhouse performers like Jitendra Joshi, Raj B Shetty (finally in a big Bollywood setup!), and Riddhi Sen in one frame? That looks incredible!

The teaser screams Anurag Kashyap – the dark humor, and the feeling that something terrible is about to happen at a house party. It is glossy, yet raw, glamorous yet intense!

Bandar looks like a high-stakes whodunit game set in the dark underbelly of glamour. With a title like Bandar, the metaphors are already flying. Is it about everyone dancing to someone else’s tunes or mimicking someone or something entirely different?

Check out the teaser of the film here.

Advertisement

For more teaser and trailer reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Khalnayak Returns First Look Review: Sanjay Dutt In This Dhurandhar Cum Animal Makeover With A BGM Sounding Like Choli Ke Peeche Is Making Me Question – Why?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News