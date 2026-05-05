Bobby Deol is set to headline Bandar, directed by Anurag Kashyap and produced by Nikhil Dwivedi. The film promises to present the actor in an intense, never-before-seen avatar, something that immediately caught the attention.

However, taking on such layered and dark characters wasn’t an easy decision. Reports suggest that Bobby Deol initially had hesitation about whether he could fully do justice to the role.

Dharmendra’s Advice That Made The Difference

According to a source close to the development, Bobby turned to his family while weighing the decision. The response, interestingly, wasn’t straightforward. Interestingly, he agreed to take up the role after his father, the late legendary actor Dharmendra, encouraged him to do so.

“Bobby was initially slightly hesitant about whether he would be able to pull off the Bandar role. So, he went back to his family and took their advice. His family was also surprised, given it’s quite a dark role for a star like Bobby Deol. But it was the biggest star of his family, his late, legendary father Dharmendra, who encouraged Bobby to give his nod. The veteran actor recalled how he also encountered raised eyebrows when he showed interest in offbeat films back in the 1960s, during his rise as a superstar.”

The source further added, “Dharam ji told him actors can’t be shy. He said, ‘Even I have done non-mainstream roles in Satyakam, Anupama, and Dillagi. Go take a chance.’”

Bandar Cast & Crew

Apart from Bobby Deol, the film features an ensemble cast including Sanya Malhotra, Raj B Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Sapna Pabbi, Indrajith Sukumaran, Riddhi Sen, Saba Azad, and Nagesh Bhosle in key roles.

With Zee Studios backing the project, Bandar brings together a notable creative team. The film is directed by Anurag Kashyap and written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, both known for their work on critically acclaimed titles like Paatal Lok, Kohrra, and Udta Punjab.

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