Not every film gets its moment under the spotlight; some quietly fade away. There have been several Bollywood films that were shot but never saw the light of day. One such film is The Last Tenant, featuring Vidya Balan and Irrfan Khan. The movie had been shelved for decades, only to now find a platform where it can finally be seen.

Shot nearly 25 years ago, The Last Tenant features a young Irrfan Khan and Vidya Balan. Interestingly, this remains the only film in which the two actors shared screen space. For Vidya Balan, it is believed to be among her earliest projects.

The Last Tenant: A Film That Was Almost Lost To Time

Directed & backed by Sarthak Dasgupta and co-produced by Neena, The Last Tenant has resurfaced with a quiet release on The Salt Inc.’s YouTube channel. The film has now skipped big screens and made its direct release on YouTube. As of now, the makers have not made it available on OTT platforms either. The film has been released as a tribute to Irrfan Khan on his death anniversary, adding a layer of poignancy to its long-awaited release.

Despite being completed, the film never made it to release and was shelved for over two decades. Director Sarthak Dasgupta had nearly lost hope, especially after the original footage went missing. In a cinematic turn, a VHS copy of the film was eventually found, making this release possible.

Vidya Balan Gets Emotional About The Release

Speaking about the release, Vidya Balan shared her emotional response: “It feels surreal to see The Last Tenant finally reach audiences. I was just starting out, trying to find my footing…Working with Irrfan was incredibly special then and that much more now, considering it’s the only time I got to share screen space with him. This film is a beautiful reminder of where it all began for me, and I’m glad it is being shared as a tribute to him”.

YouTube Release Gets Strong Response

Released under Sarthak Dasgupta’s banner, The Salt Inc., The Last Tenant has already started gaining attention online. Within just 3 days, the film has garnered close to 2 lakh views on YouTube. This appears to be an impressive response to a project that once seemed forgotten.

The Last Tenant Promo

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