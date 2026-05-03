The industry is currently obsessed with high-concept hooks and first looks. In fact, first looks of the first looks (pun intended). However, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions is taking a detour with Chand Mera Dil. The film is very strategically keeping the core conflict of the plotline under wraps, a move that could help keep up the intrigue for the film alive!

We live in an era where, by the time you finish watching a 3-minute trailer, you’ve essentially watched a condensed version of the entire film. From the inciting incident to the twists and even glimpses of the climax, Bollywood trailers and promos have been giving it all away!

Hush Hush Hush – Romance Loading!

Enters Chand Mera Dil – Dharma Productions’ upcoming romantic venture that is steadily gaining attention, but it’s doing so with a peculiar silence regarding its plot. While the music and the visual palette are winning hearts, the core conflict of the story remains a secret. This can turn into a genius marketing stroke for Lakshya and Ananya Panday‘s film.

Interestingly, Karan Johar has always sold the emotion and vibe of his films with the promos and trailers. We saw this with Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and more recently with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. No one could guess the central theme and the major plot twist of the film until one watched it!

The Focus Never Drifts!

The initial assets focus of Chand Mera Dil focuses on the chemistry between the leads, the haunting or celebratory melodies, and the aesthetics rather than the plot. By letting the music drive the narrative, Dharma is tapping into the nostalgic 90s era, where we fell in love with characters before we knew their problems.

When you don’t know the conflict, you focus on the chemistry. You focus on the yearning. You focus on the art. Definitely, Karan Johar‘s team knows this essential necessity and how to use it brilliantly! This curiosity gap is keeping the intrigue alive. The wait-and-watch hook is working well!

Already intrigued if the trailer eventually lets go of certain more details of the story! The strategy suggests that the makers are confident in their plot! You only hide something when you know that the reveal will be impactful.

Waiting for the trailer to arrive!

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