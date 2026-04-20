Deepika Padukone's Highest Paid Paycheck Was Not For Pathaan

Deepika Padukone is one of the biggest female superstars this country has witnessed. Everyone knew she would be ruling the throne, looking at her confidence and screen presence in her debut film Om Shanti Om. Despite a few setbacks she turned the reigning box office queen.

DP has maintained a career trajectory that most can only dream of. While fans are busy counting the box office numbers of her films, we decided to decode the numbers on her paychecks! The actress, post-COVID, has appeared in some of the biggest blockbusters of Indian Cinema, and her paychecks for these biggies are enormous!

Deepika Padukone’s Highest Paid Film Post-COVID

If you thought Pathaan or Jawan brought in Deepika Padukone’s biggest paychecks, post-COVID, then you might have to think again. We scrolled and dug the salaries of her last six big-budget outings, and her highest-paid film surprised us. While one of them is Kalki 2898 AD, she got paid the exact same amount for Shakun Batra’s Gehraaiyan, which was not even a theatrical release!

For Kalki 2898 AD and Gehraaiyaan, the Om Shanti Om superstar got paid a whopping 20 crore. Reports suggest that Deepika Padukone even hiked her fee for the next project and demanded a 25 crore paycheck. But the demand was not met by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, along with her other demand of an 8-hour shift, since she is already a mother of one, and baby number 2 is on the way!

Deepika Padukone’s Cumulative Fee Since 2020

Since 2020, Deepika Padukone has earned 90+ crore with 6 major films and other special appearances and cameos. While her highest remuneration came from the experimental relationship drama Gehraaiyan and the sci-fi epic Kalki 2898 AD, both of which saw her taking home a 20 crore each, she did not charge anything for her cameos in Jawan and 83. She earned more than her basic paycheck for Chhapaak, since she was also the producer of the film!

Check out the paychecks of Deepika Padukone’s last 6 films.

Singham Again: 6 Crore

Kalki 2898 AD: 20 Crore

Fighter: 15 Crore

Pathaan: 15 Crore

Gehraaiyan: 20 Crore

Chhapaak: 14 Crore

Total Earnings: 90 crore

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