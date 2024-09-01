The Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Om Shanti Om is still considered one of the most entertaining movies by film enthusiasts. The film marked the second directorial venture of filmmaker Farah Khan after the 2004 film Main Hoon Na. Not only this, but it further witnessed the Bollywood debut of Deepika, and there was no looking back for her after that. Returning down memory lane, let us decode the box office success of the family entertainer.

Om Shanti Om saw a Diwali release in 2007 on November 9. According to reports, the movie saw an impressive opening day collection of 5.60 crore. This was the third-highest opening for the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer after Krrish (2006) and Dhoom 2 (2006), which had opened to 6 crore and 5.87 crore, respectively.

Reportedly made with a budget of 40 crore, Om Shanti Om emerged as a super hit, with lifetime collections at the Indian box office reaching a whopping 79.50 crore. Until then, only Dhoom 2 had earned 80 crore. Hence the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer became the second-highest grosser of that time. The worldwide collection of the Farah Khan directorial was around 150 crore gross.

Not only this, but Om Shanti Om also set many benchmarks for that time. Its lifetime collections surpassed the collections of movies like Lage Raho Munna Bhai (2006), Krrish (2006), and Chak De India (2007). The lifetime collections of these movies were 75 crore, 72 crore, and 67.50crore respectively. Needless to say, the Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer became the highest-grossing film of 2007.

Farah Khan broke her milestone as Om Shanti Om surpassed the lifetime collection of her debut film, Main Hoon Na (2004). Main Hoon Na also starred Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role and earned 37 crore. The entertainment factor in Om Shanti Om, which revolved around reincarnation, also struck a positive chord with the fans. And who can forget the iconic song ‘Deewangi Deewangi’, still hailed as Bollywood’s multiverse of madness? Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone’s hit pair went on to star in films like Chennai Express, Happy New Year, Pathaan, and Jawan.

