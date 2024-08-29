Every Bollywood enthusiast who keeps a close tab on the gossip mills surrounding the film fraternity might have heard about the rumored closeness that brewed between Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra on the sets of Don 2 (2011). There were also speculations that this led to the superstar having trouble with his wife, Gauri Khan. However, sources close to Shah Rukh and Priyanka repeatedly rubbished these rumors. Now, a Reddit user has fetched out a throwback video from when Shah Rukh Khan had replaced Amitabh Bachchan as the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati. He welcomed Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan in one episode wherein the actor can visibly flirt with Priyanka. Shah Rukh could be seen asking Priyanka about her ‘dream man’ and immediately trying to see whether he fit those criteria.

The video in question shows Shah Rukh Khan asking Priyanka Chopra about her dream man, to which she responds that he should be intelligent. SRK gushes and asks if she is okay with him being the host of Kaun Banega Crorepati, hinting at himself. PC furthermore says that he should have a good sense of style and that she does not mind him having a dimple. The Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor beamed with delight, saying he has all these qualities. She also added that he should smell nice and SRK immediately can be seen spraying perfume on himself. However, lastly Priyanka Chopra said that he should be taller than her. This puts Shah Rukh Khan in a dilemma but he laughs and says that he will soon do some pull-ups and exercise to become tall for her. Take a look at the video.

No sooner did the video go viral on Reddit than fans also started reacting. A netizen said, “Arey par Nick Jiju bhi toh height mein kam hai PC se,” referring to Priyanka Chopra’s now-husband, Nick Jonas. Another user said, “This video makes me think that they were already dating at this point.”

Some netizens also trolled Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra under the video. Shah Rukh Khan and Priyanka Chopra were also seen in the 2006 film Don. Priyanka had a cameo appearance in the song ‘Rocking And Reeling’ opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the 2009 film Billu Barber.

