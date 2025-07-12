Ranbir Kapoor’s foray into cinema began early, with short films he created in his early twenties – a subtle yet telling expression of the creative legacy passed down from his iconic grandfather, Raj Kapoor, who himself directed his first feature at just 24. That inheritance is reflected not only in spirit but also in name: Ranbir was named after his grandfather, whose full name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor.

Long before he appeared on screen, Ranbir immersed himself in the process behind it. He assisted on Prem Granth (1995), helmed by his uncle Rajiv Kapoor, and Aa Ab Laut Chalen (1999), directed by his father, Rishi Kapoor. These early experiences were formative, grounding him in the workings of the industry. His most significant apprenticeship, however, came with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Black (2005), a film he worked on closely behind the scenes. That collaboration would eventually shape his acting debut in Saawariya (2007), launched by Bhansali during Ranbir’s Rahu dasha, Moon bhukti. Though Saawariya did not fare well commercially, ending its box office run with 23.25 crores and considered a flop, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance was praised.

His next film, Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008), YRF production, also tanked at the box office. His first taste of box office success came during his Mars bhukti with Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009), which grossed 99.74 crores at the box office. The momentum was broken by YRF’s Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year (2009), a film Ranbir Kapoor had high hopes on but which did not work.

The year 2010 ushered in his 16-year Jupiter dasha – a phase marked by expansion and prominence. His Jupiter is well-positioned in Libra, a Venus-ruled sign associated with beauty, romance, the arts, and show business. This alignment between Jupiter’s broadening influence and Venusian themes has worked in harmony with Ranbir Kapoor’s career in the entertainment world.

Between May 2012 and December 2014, he experienced the Jupiter dasha, Saturn bhukti. Saturn, in his chart, aspects key houses connected to creativity (5th), profession (10th), and gains and fulfilment (11th), making this a productive period. During this time, Barfi! (2012) released to immense critical acclaim, showcasing his range and sensitivity as an actor. Raajneeti (2010) and Rockstar (2011) also worked at the box office

The following year, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) released to blockbuster success, collecting over 190 crores at the box office and emerging as the fourth highest grosser of the year and establishing him as a superstar. Yet, the streak faltered with Besharam (2013), where he shared screen space with his parents. The film failed to resonate, reminding the industry of the precarious nature of success.

His Mercury bhukti brought a noticeable dip in momentum. The year 2015 proved challenging, with three consecutive setbacks: Roy, Bombay Velvet, and Tamasha. While Tamasha won him praise for his emotionally layered performance, its tepid box office showing underscored the difficulties of the period.

Relief came in the form of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016), a major success that reaffirmed his box office pull. But stability continued to elude him. The long-in-the-making Jagga Jasoos (2017) finally released but underperformed, weighed down by delays and a ballooning budget.

A pivotal turn arrived in early 2018 with the onset of his Venus bhukti. Venus, the karaka of cinema, glamour, and romance, brought renewed vibrance to his career. That year, Sanju released, with Ranbir delivering a transformative performance as Sanjay Dutt – a portrayal so convincing it reportedly left Dutt astonished. Under the direction of Rajkumar Hirani, the film became a massive hit, reinstating Ranbir at the top tier of Hindi cinema. It laid to rest any doubts anyone may have had about his star power and talent.

Then came an unanticipated pause – the pandemic-induced lockdowns stalled the industry, and like many others, Ranbir Kapoor experienced a temporary lull. When normalcy returned, the cinematic landscape had shifted. Audiences had grown more selective, and films that once guaranteed success now struggled. Shamshera (2022) failed to connect, and while Brahmāstra (2022) generated buzz, it fell short of expectations.

However, the start of his Mars bhukti reignited momentum. Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar (2023), a light-hearted romantic comedy, found favour with audiences. Shortly after, Animal (2023) stormed the box office, entering the ranks of the five highest-grossing Hindi films of all time with over 910 crores in global collections. A few weeks before its trailer dropped, I had predicted on Twitter that it would be a blockbuster – a prediction that proved true.

In Ranbir Kapoor’s chart, Mars, as the karaka of energy, action, and ambition, is powerfully placed in Scorpio- its own sign – in his natal chart, and also strongly influences his 10th house of career. This fiery placement endows him with intensity and drive, traits that have left a strong imprint on the characters that audiences most respond to. Mars in Scorpio is emotional, obsessive, and sometimes violent – and these shades have been crucial to his most iconic performances. Whether as the tormented musician in Rockstar, the emotionally scarred son in Animal, the brooding artist in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, or the complex figure of Sanjay Dutt in Sanju, Ranbir’s most celebrated roles carry a raw, Mars-infused energy. His horoscope suggests that such emotionally demanding characters will continue to define the summits of his cinematic journey.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently working on Ramayana, a two-part epic directed by Nitesh Tiwari. He shares the screen with an ensemble cast including Yash, Sai Pallavi, Sunny Deol, Kajal Aggarwal, Lara Dutta, and Ravi Dubey. Filming for the first installment has been completed, and the film is slated for release in October 2026. Ranbir is also set to headline Dhoom 4, which will revive YRF’s iconic Dhoom franchise more than a decade after Dhoom 3 (2013). Additionally, he will reprise his role in Animal Park, the sequel to the 2023 all-time blockbuster Animal. He is also part of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s much-anticipated project Love and War, where he will be seen alongside Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, and Vicky Kaushal.

Ranbir Kapoor’s horoscope features a notable stellium in the fifth house of creativity, with the Sun, Venus, Mercury, and Saturn all placed in this house – a powerful indicator of artistic talent and expressive potential. All four planets are in Virgo. The fifth house is closely linked to performance, entertainment, and creative pursuits, making this alignment particularly significant for someone in show business.

Interestingly, all four of these planets, along with his Moon in Capricorn, are situated in earth signs. This strong, earthy influence lends him a sense of groundedness and composure, allowing him to carry success without arrogance. Known for maintaining a low profile and steering clear of entourages or excessive dependence on his team, Ranbir reflects the quiet confidence and practicality often seen in earth-dominant charts. Virgo, one of the earth signs involved, is known for its discerning and often self-critical nature. This suggests that Ranbir is likely his own toughest critic, continually raising the bar for himself. The presence of Saturn among these planets further reinforces his tendency toward discipline, self-regulation, and a relentless pursuit of excellence – qualities that will drive him to not only meet but exceed his own expectations.

Saturn is a very important planet in the natal chart of Ranbir Kapoor. It signifies his 10th house of career. Saturn is the planet of patience, dedication, hard work and diligently working towards one’s goals. It’s why Ranbir Kapoor takes his work very seriously, often spending months undergoing physical transformation, preparing for a part. Even when films like Jagga Jasoos and Brahmastra took longer than expected to be completed, Ranbir Kapoor stayed the course and ensured they were completed and released as envisioned. The influence of Saturn often makes artists dedicated to their craft

Ranbir Kapoor is in august company. The mark of Saturn is often found in artists who are deeply committed to their work. Amitabh Bachchan, for instance, has Capricorn rising – a sign ruled by Saturn – and his legendary discipline and work ethic have been central to his enduring success. In Aamir Khan’s chart, Saturn is strong in Aquarius and positioned in his 10th house. Aamir Khan is known to have undergone dramatic physical transformations for films like his much lauded, all-time blockbuster Dangal (2016).

Ranbir Kapoor is going through Saturn opposite his natal Saturn transit as Saturn goes through Pisces. This transit sets off a period of deep reflection and reckoning, particularly in the areas Saturn governs in his chart- the 5th house of creativity, the 10th house of career, and the 11th house of wish fulfilment. This transit maybe stirring an internal conflict, prompting him to reassess the direction of his career and the kinds of roles he chooses. He may find himself questioning whether his recent creative choices truly align with his artistic instincts or if they’ve been shaped by what he believes audiences and the industry expect from him. Films that once seemed fulfilling may now feel like obligations, while more experimental or heartfelt projects call to him with increasing urgency. Saturn’s opposition brings the weight of accountability – asking him whether he is being true to himself or merely maintaining a public image. The tension between personal expression and public approval is likely palpable now, and while this period may feel heavy or uncertain, it also offers the chance to refine his vision and recommit to the kind of work that holds lasting meaning.

In the near future, career gains are likely for Ranbir Kapoor in the second half of July. Between the last week of July and the first week of August, he may acquire an asset or make a significant investment. August 2025 is expected to be an excellent month for him professionally, with new creative collaborations on the horizon. His career may take a fresh direction, and he could sign deals of considerable scale, potentially associating with companies or professionals of global stature. The period from the last week of July to August may transform his equations with people close to him. New partnerships may solidify. Between now and September, a huge amount of money could flow his way. In October, he may acquire one or more high-value assets – this could include real estate, private equity, intellectual property rights, automobiles, or other major investments. January 2026 will also be a very busy month with major creative collaborations falling into place.

This is a transformative phase in Ranbir Kapoor’s life, one in which public perception of him is set to improve further, along with a marked rise in his wealth and stature. His career activity will gain momentum over the next few months, and considerable career gains are likely. He is currently in the final months of his 16-yearJupiter period, which concludes in March 2026. His next film release is expected to take place during the Saturn dasha, which begins in March 2026. This new planetary period is likely to be highly favorable for him professionally, as Saturn signifies both his fifth house of creativity and tenth house of career. Signs of this shift will likely become evident as soon as March 2026 arrives. A major creative collaboration – possibly a multi-film deal – may be finalized, with significant announcements expected around that time. The 19-year Saturn dasha will herald a new era – one in which Ranbir Kapoor will reach even greater heights of stardom, the likes of which few before him have ever achieved.

