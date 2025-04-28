Kesari Chapter 2, directed by Karan Singh Tyagi, has entered the 100-crore club worldwide. Starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday, and R Madhavan, the patriotic courtroom drama is getting accolades and love from the audiences and is performing steadily at the box office.

However, was there any pressure on Akshay Kumar‘s film to perform and churn out big numbers at the box office? Director Karan Singh Tyagi, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, explained it was certainly not the case with their film!

When talking about his focus while getting ready to deliver Kesari Chapter 2 in the theaters, the director revealed that he only focused on quality. He said, “I want my film to be watched by everyone in the country. I am very happy about that. I am out here to make films for the entire country, and the more people watch my films, the better it is.”

But a director needs a great team to not think about the box office pressure of his film and surrender to the pressure of not good film. He said, “I was fortunate that my producers, Amrit and Karan (Johar), both kept me away from the conversation about the numbers.”

Karan Singh Tyagi also revealed that he was only working on the quality of the film. He revealed, “Until the last minute, I was finishing and perfecting my film. We were working on the sound, the background score, and the mix, so they have kept me away from the conversation around numbers, but I am very sure, and I’m very certain, that our movie will only grow, and our movie will not just stay a movie, it will become a movement.”

For the unversed, Kesari Chapter 2 is directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and the film is made on the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy. The film stars Akshay Kumar as C Sankaran Nair, and R Madhvan as Dilreet Gill.

