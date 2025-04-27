They say the dialogues of the film change the course and the narrative of a film altogether! Karan Singh Tyagi, in an exclusive conversation with Koimoi, discussed one of the most talked-about and one of the most powerful dialogues from his film Kesari Chapter 2. In one of the scenes in the film, the protagonist says – ‘Get The F*ck Out Of My Country.’

The dialogue is one of the key highlights of the film, and Akshay Kumar looks as powerful as C Sankaran Nair, who says this to the British Empire! However, the most general discussion around the dialogue is – Could an Indian use such a powerful word at that time, a word that is a common slang in today’s time?

Discussing the impact of this dialogue and the deliberate use of the word ‘f*ck,’ Karan Singh Tyagi dissected the need for such a scene and such a strong dialogue in his film Kesari Chapter 2. Talking about how did they research before using the word ‘f*ck’ Karan said, “Firstly, we checked and verified whether the word f*ck existed, and that was the word for public knowledge during the 16th century.”

He continued, “So, we checked that box first. C. Sankaran’s life is filled with several anecdotes and several instances where he was irreverent and radical. To me, he spoke in the way, in his in his outlook.”

Discussing how the dialogue was in sync with C Sankaran Nair‘s personality, the director further said, “In fact, the book has an instance where he tells the viceroy of the country that he should fill his cabinet with yes men, and that was revolutionary for that time. An Indian is looking into the eye of the viceroy and really putting him in place. So we drew inspiration from his life.”

So, did C Sankaran Nair, actually say ‘Get The F*ck Out Of My Country?’ Well, in spirit yes and when asked if it portrayed the anger of every single Indian, Karan Singh Tyagi agreed and said, “For us, the word f*ck and get the f*ck out of the country – You’re absolutely right, it signifies the collective rage that we all felt at the British Empire, and I feel that word is reflective of the mindset of a new India, an aggressive India, which does not hesitate in looking at the oppressor in the eye and holding them accountable. That is why it was so important to us!”

Kesari Chapter 2 stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, Ananya Panday, and others. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi and produced by Karan Johar and Leo Media Collective, the film is based on the darkest chapters in the history of India – the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

