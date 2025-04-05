It was April 13, 1919, when India witnessed one of its darkest days in Amritsar with The Jallianwala Bagh massacre. The horrific event during the Indian freedom struggle was one of the most heartbreaking and brutal genocide that history ever witnessed. British troops, under the command of Brigadier-General Reginald Dyer, opened fire on a large, unarmed gathering of Indians in Jallianwala Bagh, killing hundreds of innocent men, women, and children. Akshay Kumar is now ready to unfold the events in his upcoming film Kesari: Chapter 2, where he plays C Sankaran Nair.

Who Was Sir Chettur Sankaran Nair?

Deeply affected by the tragedy of the Jallianwala Bagh massacre was a distinguished Indian lawyer, C Sankaran Nair. He became a vocal critic of the British government’s handling of the incident and the subsequent imposition of martial law in Punjab.

Kesari: Chapter 2 – An Important Film

The trailer of Kesari: Chapter 2 is a very important film that highlights one of the biggest yet untold episodes from the chapters of Indian Freedom Struggle. Akshay Kumar plays C Sankaran Nair, the man who fought for the justice of all those who lost their lives in the Jallianwala Bagh tragedy.

Here are three reasons why we need to know about this important chapter and this forgotten hero.

What Happened Before The Tragedy!

The trailer of Kesari Chapter 2 has highlighted some important questions and incidents that happened right before the tragedy struck. At the same time, we know what history has briefly told us; we still do not know what transpired in the tragedy and what happened just before General Dyer started firing on Indians in the Jallianwala Bagh!

The Longest Legal Battle Against The British Government!

Most of us might not know that Sir C Sankaran Nair was the man who fought the longest legal battle against the British Government! He believed that the massacre was a grave injustice that needed to be exposed and addressed. The battle eventually became a landmark case in the history of India.

The Heroes We Do Not Know!

While most of us know many Freedom Fighters as the heroes of the Indian Independence Struggle, what we do not know are the numerous names who put everything into the struggle but could not be the poster boys of the Freedom Movement Of India. Such heroes deserve a story, such heroes deserve to be celebrated, and more power to Dharma Entertainment for bringing one more story after celebrating Usha Mehta in Aye Watan Mere Watan.

About Kesari: Chapter 2

Directed by Karan S Tyagi and produced by Dharma Productions, Cape Of Good Films & Leo Media Collective, the film stars Akshay Kumar, R Madhavan, and Ananya Panday. The film will be released on April 18, 2025, in theaters.

For more trending stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: “Saif Ali Khan, Aapka Kutta Khaa Gaya…”: When Devara Actor & Ex-Wife Amrita Singh’s Dog Brutally Murdered Sheeba Aggarwal’s Pet!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News