A picture shared by actor-producer Sohum Shah on social media has caught the attention of fans, not just for the image itself, but for the caption that accompanied it.

Sohum Shah’s Post Sparks Curiosity Around Tumbbad 2

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah (@shah_sohum)

Interestingly, the sentiment expressed in the caption seems to echo the journey behind the film. According to an independent source, the making of Tumbbad 2 has been a years-long process driven by patience, passion, and an unwavering commitment to storytelling.

“The caption actually captures the spirit of the entire process,” says the source. “A lot of people assume making a sequel is easier because the world already exists. But with Tumbbad 2, the challenge was perhaps even greater. There is a responsibility that comes with taking forward a story that audiences have loved and carried with them for years. Everyone involved wanted to make sure the next chapter lived up to that legacy.”

The Seven-Year Journey Behind Tumbbad 2

The journey of developing Tumbbad 2 has spanned nearly seven years. Close to five years were spent developing and refining the screenplay, while the last two years have gone into research, planning, design, world-building, and extensive preparation.

“We never wanted to rush Tumbbad 2,” the source says. “The idea was always to take the time needed to build a story worthy of the world that was created in the first film. Every stage of the process has involved immense effort, discussion, and attention to detail.”

“The intention was never to make a sequel simply because people wanted one,” the source adds. “Every creative decision has been guided by what serves the story best. The team wanted the next chapter to feel organic to the world of Tumbbad while adding something meaningful to its mythology.”

Building A New Chapter In The Tumbbad Universe

Over the years, the sequel has quietly evolved behind the scenes, with extensive work to shape its narrative foundation and visual identity. Industry insiders suggest that significant time and effort have been invested in crafting a cinematic experience that honors the legacy of the original while charting its own path forward.

“There has been an enormous amount of work behind the scenes,” says the source. “In many ways, the team has poured its blood, sweat, heart, and soul into this film. That is why Sohum’s words resonate so strongly with what the journey has actually been.”

Sohum Shah’s latest post may have been a simple picture, but for those aware of the road behind Tumbbad 2, it serves as a reminder of the dedication, persistence, and passion that continue to shape the next chapter of one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated cult films.

More About Tumbbad 2

Tumbbad 2 is being spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his banner Sohum Shah Films, in collaboration with Pen Studios, headed by veteran producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada. The film is directed by Adesh Prasad, who is helming the highly anticipated next chapter of the Tumbbad universe. Pen Studios joins hands to bring the film to life on a grand cinematic scale.

Tumbbad 2 is slated to release in cinemas on 3rd December 2027.

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