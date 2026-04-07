Sohum Shah created a true cinematic masterpiece with Tumbbad, which eventually gained a cult following and is today regarded as one of the best Hindi folklore fantasy movies. Its legacy was further enhanced by its 2024 re-release, which made it the second-highest-grossing re-release of an Indian movie. Since then, there has been a great deal of excitement about Tumbbad 2, and Sohum Shah’s declaration has just heightened the suspense. In the midst of this, the filmmakers announced the start of filming and released an intriguing motion poster.

Tumbbad 2: Motion Poster Reveal

The filmmakers produced an intriguing motion banner that promises excitement as they marked the start of the production with a mahurat shot. The motion poster introducing Tumbbad 2 features an idol of Poorti Ki Devi. What really piques our interest is the statement, “प्रलय आयेगा,” which makes us question if something significant is going to happen.

The motion poster adds even more tension and suspense while maintaining a strong sense of the film’s enigmatic concept. Not only does it seem really engaging, but it also makes the film’s energy more relatable to us. This has increased anticipation for the highly anticipated release of Tumbbad 2.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sohum Shah Films (@sohumshahfilms)

Tumbbad 2: Cast & Crew

Although the Muhurat Puja has already raised the bar for the movie, the release of its motion poster has left viewers on the edge of their seats amid much higher expectations.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s involvement in Tumbbad 2 is expected to add a substantial dimension to the plot. Adesh Prasad is directing Tumbbad 2, which is being produced by actor-producer Sohum Shah under his own banner, Sohum Shah Films, in association with Pen Studios, led by seasoned producer Dr. Jayantilal Gada, the force behind successful films like Gangubai Kathiawadi and RRR. Pen Marudhar will handle the distribution.

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