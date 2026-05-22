For Krishnavataram Part 1, the writing was on the wall from the very first week, and the second week has done nothing to change the narrative. Yes, collections didn’t drop much in the second week, but it still didn’t change the film’s fate. The devotional genre has proven its mettle in recent years, but this one simply couldn’t replicate the magic. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 14!

How much did Krishnavataram Part 1 earn at the Indian box office in 14 days?

The Bollywood devotional drama had a below-par opening week, collecting 13.52 crore net. The numbers clearly indicated that the film had not managed to generate enough pull despite critical acclaim. Hope was riding on the second week, as these kinds of spiritually themed films sometimes find their footing through word of mouth, but it didn’t turn around.

Week 2 brought in 11.2 crore net, a 17.16% drop from the first week. While the decline isn’t huge, the base itself was already low enough to cause serious concern. Overall, Krishnavataram Part 1 has earned 24.72 crore net at the Indian box office, as per Sacnilk. It equals 29.16 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

• Week 1 – 13.52 crore

• Week 2 – 11.2 crore

Total – 24.72 crore

Budget and recovery

While there’s no official word on the budget, Krishnavataram Part 1 reportedly cost 60 crore. Against this, it has recovered only 41.2% of the budget so far. The deficit currently stands at 35.28 crore, which amounts to 58.8% of the total budget. With theatre footfalls continuing to decline and the show count dropping in the third week, the film won’t be able to make a full recovery, making it a big disappointment.

Box office summary:

• Budget – 60 crore

• India net collection – 24.72 crore

• Recovery – 41.2%

• Deficit – 35.28 crore

• Deficit% – 58.8%

More about the film

Krishnavataram Part 1 is directed by Hardik Gajjar and produced by Sajan Raj Kurup, Shobha Sant, Poonam Shroff, and Parth Gajjar under the banners Creativeland Studios Entertainment and Athashrikatha Motion Pictures. The film stars Siddharth Gupta, Sanskruti Jayana, Sushmitha Bhat, and Nivaashiyni Krishnan.

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