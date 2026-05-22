Sanjay Dutt’s Aakhri Sawal, which opened in theaters on May 15 with modest expectations, has wrapped up its first week at the Indian box office with a disappointing total of below 3 crore net. For a film featuring a popular face like Dutt and reportedly carrying a budget of 30 crore, this is nothing short of a disaster. The film failed to find its audience from the very first day, and things only got worse as the week progressed. Keep reading for a detailed day 7 collection report!

How much did Aakhri Sawal earn at the Indian box office in 7 days?

The political drama opened at 40 lakh. On day 2, it earned 75 lakh, followed by 80 lakh on day 3. Overall, the opening weekend concluded at 1.95 crore, which was a red flag in itself, given the scale of the film. The real collapse, however, arrived on weekdays. On day 4, the first Monday, the film scored just 25 lakh. The downward spiral continued, with day 5 scoring 20 lakh, while day 6 and day 7 both registered 19 lakh each. So, in the first week, it earned only 2.78 crore net, which equals 3.28 crore gross.

Here’s the day-wise collection breakdown:

Day 1 – 40 lakh

Day 2 – 75 lakh

Day 3 – 80 lakh

Day 4 – 25 lakh

Day 5 – 20 lakh

Day 6 – 19 lakh

Day 7 – 19 lakh

Total – 2.78 crore

Budget and recovery

The reported budget of Aakhri Sawal stands at 30 crore. Against this, the film has recovered only 9.27% of its budget in the first week. The deficit stands at a staggering 27.22 crore, which is 90.73%. With hardly any fuel left in the tank, there’s no chance of a turnaround.

Box office summary:

Budget – 30 crore

India net collection – 2.78 crore

Recovery – 9.27%

Deficit – 27.22 crore

Deficit% – 90.73%

More about the film

Aakhri Sawal is a political drama directed by Abhijeet Mohan Warang and produced by Nikhil Nanda and Sanjay Dutt under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment. The film also stars Neetu Chandra, Tridha Choudhury, Mrinal Kulkarni, and Harsimran Oberoi in key roles.

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