The OG Khalnayak is back, and he is ruling the box office numbers one negative role at a time! 2026 has officially become the year of Sanjay Dutt as the man crosses a thunderous milestone of 2000 crore gross collection worldwide at the box office already with three films. The Dhurandhar 2 actor has been a part of three films this year, playing the antagonist, and currently, he is the highest-grossing Indian actor of the year!

The most fascinating part is that the actor is doing it by embracing his dark side, proving that nobody plays the antagonist better than the man who defined Khalnaayak for a generation.

Sanjay Dutt Hits 2000 Crore Milestone In 2026

With only 5 months and three films, Sanjay Dutt stands at a cumulative gross box office collection of 2109 crore worldwide. The goldmine here is obviously Dhurandhar 2, where he played SP Aslam Chaudhary, and in just 50 days, the film has raked in a mind-boggling 1830.32 crore gross worldwide.

The Raja Saab was a disaster altogether; it contributed to Sanjay Dutt’s personal record book with a gross collection of 206.5 crore. In a more grounded historical setting, his Afzal Khan from Raja Shivaji, has contributed 72.33 crore, taking his grand total to 2109 crore.

Check out the collection of all Sanjay Dutt films that arrived in theaters in 2026 (Gross Collection Worldwide).

The RajaSaab: 206.57 crore

Dhurandhar 2: 1830.32 crore (in 50 days)

Raja Shivaji: 72.33 crore (in 8 days)

Total: 2109.22 crore

Sanjay Dutt is living his Khalnaayak era, choosing roles that are gritty, layered, and evil. Whether it’s a ruthless villain or a complex anti-hero, the audience is clearly rooting for the Bad Boy of Bollywood. The actor will be next seen in Aakhri Sawal and Khalnayak Returns!

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

Must Read: Raja Shivaji Box Office Day 10: Riteish Deshmukh’s Historical Drama Only 90 Lakh Away From Hitting The Success Verdict – What A Victory!

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