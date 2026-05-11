Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 4: 733% Jump From The Opening Day

If there is one thing the box office loves more than a superstar, it’s a sleeper hit that finds its wings through pure word-of-mouth. Krishnavataram Part 1: Hridayam is the same film. After a quiet start, the film has witnessed a miraculous boost in the theaters, right from increased shows to brilliant box office numbers!

A Huge Jump From The Opening Day!

The film opened at a mere 42 lakh on Day 1, which was a lukewarm start. However, by Day 4, Sunday, the film registered a staggering 733% jump from its opening day, which clearly indicated that the audience is rooting for the film big time!

Krishnavataram Part 1 Box Office Day 4

On the fourth day, Sunday, May 10, Krishnavataram passed with flying colors. Compared to Saturday’s 2.25 crore, the film witnessed a 55.6% growth on Sunday. The occupancy hit a solid 37.7%, which is impressive considering the film started with minimal buzz.

A Boost In The Show Count

The Krishna magic was clearly visible after the initial shows. The film started its journey with just 510 shows on Day 1. By Sunday, the demand forced the show count to increase four times, reaching 1,995 shows across India. When the screens increase, and the occupancy remains high, it is a winning combination already!

Check out the day-wise collection of the film at the box office (India Net Collection).

Day 1: 42 lakh

Day 2: 1.15 crore

Day 3: 2.25 crore

Day 4: 3.5 crore

Total: 7.32 crore

With a total of 7.32 crore net collection in India in its first weekend, Krishnavataram is now entering the crucial weekdays. However, given the massive 55.6% jump on Sunday, the film seems to have set up its pace at the box office for the upcoming week. The blend of mythology and religion is clearly working in favor of this grand saga.

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Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2026 here.

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