The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has dropped out of the domestic rankings due to so many new releases. But it still has a stronghold at the box office. The movie has now surpassed the worldwide total for Minions: The Rise of Gru to climb the global top animated films post-COVID. It is still on track to cross the $1 billion milestone worldwide. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Inches away from surpassing Toy Story 3 in North America

The Nintendo sequel has earned solid box-office numbers in North America in its 6th three-day weekend. The film collected $6.6 million, the 3rd-largest 6th three-day weekend ever for a video game adaptation at the domestic box office. It declined by 45.5% from last weekend despite losing 344 theaters, and the film’s domestic total has hit $412.1 million. It will soon beat the $415 million domestic haul of Toy Story 3 to become the all-time 10th-highest-grossing animation.

Edges closer to the $950 million mark worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is also going strong overseas, earning over $14.8 million in its 6th weekend. Internationally, it declined 58.1% from last weekend, bringing the overseas total to $529.1 million cume across 81 markets. According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, the worldwide collection, in addition to the domestic gross of $412.1 million, has hit $941.2 million. It will soon cross the $950 million mark worldwide.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $412.1 million

International – $529.1 million

Worldwide – $941.2 million

Surpasses Minions: The Rise of Gru worldwide

Minions: The Rise of Gru was released in 2022, and it is the second film in the Minions franchise. The film grossed $940.5 million worldwide and became the 7th-highest-grossing film post-COVID. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie has surpassed the worldwide haul of Minions: The Rise of Gru to become the 7th-highest-grossing animated feature worldwide in the post-COVID era. This shows the power of the Nintendo sequel worldwide despite the new releases.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie will cross the $950 million mark at the worldwide box office over the upcoming weekend. The film is tracking to earn between $1 billion and $1.1 billion worldwide. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie was released on April 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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