Irish filmmaker Lee Cronin’s 2023 film, Evil Dead Rise, was a box-office hit, grossing $147.1 million worldwide. His latest directorial effort, The Mummy, which is now in its fourth week in theaters, has earned $86.1 million globally against an estimated $22 million budget. This means it has already generated a box-office surplus of $31.1 million under the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Out of its $86.1 million global haul, $28.7 million has come from North America, and the remaining $57.4 million from overseas markets. As of now, The Mummy needs to earn $12.2 million more to outgross Iron Lung and become the 3rd highest-grossing film of 2026 at the domestic box office, per Box Office Mojo data. Since the film will reportedly launch on digital platforms on May 19, it could adversely affect its box-office performance thereafter. So, the one-week period between May 12 and May 18 is crucial for its theatrical revenue.

As it continues its ongoing run, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is closing in on the domestic total of the 1977 horror film, Exorcist II: The Heretic, a sequel to William Friedkin’s iconic 1973 classic, The Exorcist. Here’s how the two horror films compare at the box office, according to data from Box Office Mojo.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Box Office Summary

North America: $28.7 million

International: $57.4 million

Worldwide: $86.1 million

In comparison, Exorcist II: The Heretic earned $30.7 million in North America. This means The Mummy would need to add another $2 million to outgross the 1977 film domestically. Since the gap is relatively small and the film is not yet available on digital platforms, surpassing this figure appears to be a realistic target for Lee Cronin’s latest horror release. However, the final verdict will become clear in the coming days.

The Mummy vs. The Exorcist Franchise

Here’s how all films in The Exorcist franchise have performed at the domestic box office, according to Box Office Mojo data.

The Exorcist (1973): $233 million Exorcist II: The Heretic: $30.7 million The Exorcist III (1990): $26.1 million Exorcist: The Beginning (2004): $41.8 million Dominion: Prequel to the Exorcist (2005): $0.3 million The Exorcist: Believer (2023): $65.5 million

The above figures show that while The Mummy is already ahead of Exorcist III and the 2005 prequel, it is still behind the domestic totals of the original 1973 film, Exorcist II: The Heretic, Exorcist: The Beginning, and The Exorcist: Believer. At its current pace, outgrossing Exorcist II: The Heretic seems likely, but overtaking the first, fourth, and sixth installments appears to be unlikely at this stage. However, the final verdict will become clear in the coming weeks.

What’s Lee Cronin’s The Mummy About?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Trailer

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