Michael has earned two new records at the domestic and worldwide box office in its third weekend. Its global dominance is simply mindblowing. Despite new releases, people are drawn to the King of Pop’s biopic. The music biopic sets a new benchmark at the domestic box office, becoming the second movie in this genre to cross the $200 million mark. Keep scrolling for deets.

Crosses $200 million in North America

The Michael Jackson biopic collected $36.5 million on its third three-day weekend at the box office in North America. It declined by 32.9% from last weekend despite the loss of 405 theaters in North America. It is more than Oppenheimer’s $29.1 million 3rd weekend gross. With that, the music biopic has crossed the $200 million milestone at the domestic box office. It has hit the $240.5 million [via Box Office Mojo] cume in North America.

Surpasses Bohemian Rhapsody as the highest-grossing music biopic ever in North America

Bohemian Rhapsody is about the life of Freddie Mercury, the lead singer of the British rock band Queen. It features Rami Malek in the role of the late singer, and he won the Oscar in the leading role category for his outstanding performance. Released in 2018, the film grossed $216.4 million in the United States over 175 days. Michael has become the second music biopic to cross the $200 million milestone ever. It has now surpassed Bohemian Rhapsody as the new all-time highest-grossing music biopic in North America.

Crosses $500 million milestone worldwide

Michael Jackson’s biopic has collected a magnificent $58.5 million in its third weekend, down 32.1% from last weekend at the international box office. Its international total stands at $336.9 million cume across 82 markets. Allied to the $240.5 million domestic cume in North America, the music biopic has crossed $500 million worldwide. The worldwide box office for the film has hit $577.4 million cume [via Box Office Mojo] in its third weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown

Domestic – $240.5 million

International – $336.8 million

Worldwide – $577.4 million

Surpasses American Sniper worldwide as the 5th highest-grossing biopic ever

Michael has achieved another strong feat at the worldwide box office. It has beaten the global haul of American Sniper to become the all-time 5th highest-grossing biopic. For the record, American Sniper grossed $547.7 million worldwide. Michael has surpassed that collection in three weekends.

Antoine Fuqua’s film is tracking to gross between $800 million and $1 billion worldwide. Michael has not yet been released in Korea, Russia, or Japan.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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