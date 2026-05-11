The Devil Wears Prada 2 has crossed a major milestone on its second weekend at the worldwide box office. It also remained the #1 film at the domestic box office despite the new arrivals. The comedy sequel breaks into the global top 5 of 2026. It will cross another major global milestone at the worldwide box office in its third weekend. Keep scrolling for the deets.

How much has the film earned so far at the domestic box office?

The comedy drama beats Mortal Kombat II’s opening weekend gross to get the #1 spot in the domestic rankings. It collected a solid $43 million on its second three-day weekend at the North American box office. The Anne Hathaway starrer dropped by 43.9% only from its opening weekend at the domestic box office. It has reached $144.8 million in cume in nine days, beating the original film’s entire domestic haul. The Devil Wears Prada, released in 2006, grossed $124.7 million domestically.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 crosses the $400 million milestone worldwide!

According to reports, The Devil Wears Prada 2 collected $75.8 million on its second weekend at the overseas box office. It dropped by 51.7% from its opening weekend. With that, the film’s overseas cume hits $288.4 million across 53 markets. Allied to the domestic total of the Meryl Streep starrer, the worldwide collection crossed $400 million and now stands at $433.2 million cume [via Box Office Mojo]. It has also beaten the 2006 movie’s $326.6 million global haul this weekend.

Worldwide collection breakdown of the film

Domestic – $144.8 million

International – $288.4 million

Worldwide – $433.2 million

Breaks into the global top 5 of 2026

The Devil Wears Prada 2 has surpassed the global total for Hoppers this weekend, breaking into 2026’s top 5 grossers. It is behind Michael, with a $577.4 million global total. The comedy drama is tracking to gross between $650 million and $710 million worldwide.

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing films of the year worldwide

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie – $941.2 million Project Hail Mary – $655.8 million Pegasus 3 – $649.9 million Michael – $577.4 million The Devil Wears Prada 2 – $433.2 million

David Frankel helmed The Devil Wears Prada 2, which was released in theaters on May 1.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates and stories!

Must Read: The Super Mario Galaxy Movie North America Box Office: Edges Closer To Becoming The 10th Highest-Grossing Animation Ever

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News