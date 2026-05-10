Riteish Deshmukh’s Raja Shivaji has concluded its second weekend on a good note at the Indian box office. After displaying a regular drop on the second Friday, the film picked up really well on Saturday. Again, today, on the second Sunday, a healthy jump was seen. In the meantime, it crossed the 70 crore mark in net collections, thus becoming the third Marathi film to do so. Keep reading to know what day 10 early trends suggest!

Raja Shivaji shows a jump of over 15% on day 10

While the Hindi version performed decently today, the Marathi version performed strongly. In Marathi, the film started with a good 32% occupancy in the morning shows. In the afternoon shows, it saw a big jump, with occupancy rising to 59%. In the evening shows, the film jumped again, recording an occupancy of 64%. With night shows still running, the occupancy report is yet to come, but it has been learned that the film has witnessed an expected dip, as tomorrow is a working day.

With the Marathi version performing strongly, Raja Shivaji is closing its second Sunday, day 10, at 7-7.2 crore. Compared to day 9’s 6 crore, it has shown a jump of 16.66% to 20%. Overall, it has earned a solid 74.3-74.5 crore net at the Indian box office. It equals 87.67-87.91 crore gross.

Here’s the week-wise collection breakdown:

Week 1 – 57.7 crore

Day 8 – 3.6 crore

Day 9 – 6 crore

Day 10 – 7-7.2 crore

Total – 74.3-74.5 crore

3rd Marathi film to reach the 70 crore milestone

As we can see, Raja Shivaji has comfortably crossed the 70 crore milestone in net collections. With this, it has become the third Marathi film to achieve the feat after Sairat and Baipan Bhari Deva. It is also currently the third-highest-grossing Marathi film of all time, and by tomorrow, day 11, it will overtake Baipan Bhari Deva (76.28 crore) to become the second-highest-grossing Marathi film.

Take a look at the top 10 Marathi grossers of all time in India (net):

Sairat – 90 crore Baipan Bhari Deva – 76.28 crore Raja Shivaji – 74.3-74.5 crore (10 days) Ved – 61.2 crore Natsamrat – 42 crore Pawankhind – 37.72 crore Lai Bhaari – 37 crore Katyar Kaljat Ghusali – 35 crore Thackeray – 31.6 crore Timepass – 30 crore

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