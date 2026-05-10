Spider-Man: Brand New Home, starring Tom Holland, has a lot of expectations on its shoulders even ahead of its release. The expectations for the film’s box office debut are already sky-high. After No Way Home shattered multiple records during its theatrical run, the upcoming Tom Holland-starrer sequel now faces the challenge of delivering the biggest opening weekend in the franchise at the North American box office. But how much does Brand New Day need to earn to surpass the debut weekend gross of No Way Home to post the biggest debut? Scroll below for the deets.

The upcoming movie is the fourth installment in the Tom Holland-led Spidey film franchise. Shang-Chi director Destin Daniel Cretton has directed it. According to reports, Stranger Things star Sadie Sink will join the Marvel franchise with this film. Holland has two big releases in the same month, The Odyssey and Brand New Day.

Biggest opening weekend in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, Spider-Man: No Way Home collected a record opening weekend at the North American box office. It collected $260.1 million in its three-day opening weekend, registering the all-time biggest three-day opening weekend among December releases. It is more than double Homecoming’s $117 million debut.

However, Spider-Man: Far From Home saw its traditional three-day opening weekend dip to $92.5 million in 2019 due to its Tuesday release, though its extended six-day debut was significantly larger. This shows that the audience demand for Holland-led Spider-Man skyrocketed after the multiverse hype.

How much Brand New Day must need to earn the biggest debut weekend in the Tom Holland-led Spider-Man franchise?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day marks a new beginning in Peter Parker’s life. The movie is creating a lot of hype. Thus, to beat the $260.1 million opening weekend of Spider-Man: No Way Home, it would have to aim for at least $265 million to keep a significant gap. There is a huge pro-release buzz, and the movie’s first trailer shattered records with over 718 million views in just 24 hours, surpassing even Deadpool & Wolverine‘s previous benchmark.

Therefore, beating No Way Home’s debut weekend collection is not possible. Surpassing $260 million would likely require surprise cameos and exceptional word of mouth. But a debut weekend above $100 million is guaranteed.

What is the plot of Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Spider-Man: Brand New Day follows a forgotten Peter Parker who lives alone as a full-time Spider-Man until mounting pressure triggers a dangerous change and a powerful new enemy emerges. Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be released on July 31.

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