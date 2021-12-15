Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review Rating: 4.0 out of 5.0 stars4.0

Star Cast: Tom Holland, Zendaya, Benedict Cumberbatch, Marisa Tomei

Director: Jon Watts

What’s Good: You might already know a lot of good stuff that’s in there but you’d still get equally surprised by the way it’s served to us

What’s Bad: Too many cooks makes certain ingredients tastier than others (no, they don’t spoil the dish in any way)

Loo Break: Carry a diaper!

Watch or Not?: Even if you’ve not seen any Spider-Man movie to date, watch this for the fans around you!

Those who are coming straight out of ‘Far From Home’ (2019), know how it ended leading Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio revealing “Peter Parker hi Spider-Man” to the whole wide world (and, those who are reading this without watching Far From Home, you deserve this spoiler). The story of this one takes off from the same place as we see Peter, his girlfriend MJ (Zendaya) and Ned (Jacob Batalon) struggling to get into a good college due to being involved in the same controversy killing Mysterio.

Who’s the next probable Avenger, Spidey would go to for help after Iron Man & Captain America are gone? Of course, not Thor! He goes to Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch), who surprisingly isn’t Sorcerer Supreme due to some ‘technical issues’. He agrees to cast a spell that would let everyone forget Spidey’s real identity. But, Peter being Peter, messes up the spell opening up a portal for the beings from the multiverse to enter the current timeline. All this chaos lets 5 villains from different timelines, ones we’ve already been through before. How Peter along with his friends will clean the mess is the rest of the story.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review: Script Analysis

Director Jon Watts’ favourite writing-duo Chris McKenna & Erik Sommers pen this hysterically emotional tribute to every Spider-Man fan all over the world & it doesn’t even matter if you love Toby Maguire’s version or EVEN Andrew Garfield’s (I don’t know you, but still…). This story brings back the nostalgia along with keeping Marvel’s tradition of keeping everything larger than life.

Just before the movie ends, Mauro Fiore’s camera focuses on Peter’s coffee cup given by MJ that reads “We’re happy to serve you” and this happens while he’s donning the uniform to help people even after all the chaos he’s been through. Moments such as these make this one of the more purposeful movies Marvel has ever made. A moment to also appreciate how well the cinematographers over the years have perfected the style of shooting Spidey’s unpredictable style of flying. They’ve gotten as close to virtual reality (with the Spidey’s POV shots while flying) as you can get without wearing the headsets.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review: Star Performance

Yes, Tobey Maguire has all my heart but with every passing film, Tom Holland just keeps proving how Marvel’s decision of passing the baton to him could be for the best. We’ve seen Tom’s contribution to Marvel’s other films and are aware of the range he possesses from being pleasant to poignant in a single scene. Here, his character continues to grow enjoying a stupendous arc tackling emotional trauma, befriending & caring for people from other timelines and more such things which could spoil the magic he creates by just being on screen.

Zendaya, as expected, is still just Spidey’s girlfriend as nothing much is explored for MJ from the last time we saw her. Jacob Batalon’s Ned is also overshadowed by the ‘new more important’ friends of Spidey this time around. Benedict Cumberbatch‘s Doctor Strange gets the perfect launchpad to announce his ‘Multiverse Of Madness’ as he lays the base for the same. Cumberbatch remains to be the ever-so-cool Doctor Strange nailing some hoot-worthy sequences. Marisa Tomei’s Aunt May gets a larger screen presence this time around and it’s definitely not for without a solid reason.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review: Direction, Music

It seems Jon Watts was just practising with Homecoming & Far From Home just to one day hit the Spiderverse with its best film yet. It’s not just the lead character he gets it accurately, it’s about leading this whole universe of mixing and mashing superheroes with villains. With this one, in a way, he has created a party bomb packed with all the necessary shenanigans giving the chance of pushing the button to Tom Holland.

Michael Giacchino continues to marvel in disguise with the symphonic pieces used at just the right moment for maximising their impact. His music beautifully maximises the impact of not a few but many important scenes of the film.

Spider-Man: No Way Home Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, this one is a lot more than being the best Spidey movie ever. This takes many of us back to our childhood keeping the zest of current Marvel movies alive.

Four Stars

Spider-Man: No Way Home Trailer

Spider-Man: No Way Home releases on December 17, 2021.

