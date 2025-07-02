Chris Evans might’ve stepped away from the MCU playing Steve Rogers, also known as Captain America, but the fandom hasn’t stopped imagining alternate timelines, especially ones where Cap and Stark swap suits. And it turns out, Chris Evans has indulged that thought, too. He revealed there’s one Marvel role he secretly admires. One that helped launch the entire cinematic universe. One worn by a man who is practically the MCU.

In an ACE Entertainment chat (via Direct.com), the actor admitted something that caught even die-hard MCU fans off guard. If given a shot to swap roles, he’d love to play Iron Man. Yes, Tony Stark, the genius, billionaire, playboy, philanthropist who kickstarted the entire MCU. But before you start imagining Cap in a red-and-gold suit, hold up. Evans was quick to set boundaries. He confessed, “I’ll say Downey, Iron Man. The paychecks would be nice. But just the role is, he is the engine, he’s the life.” That’s high praise. And it didn’t stop there.

Some Suits Are Just Untouchable, And Chris Evans Knows It

Evans wasn’t looking to rewrite history. In fact, he doubled down on why he wouldn’t dare take the role. “I don’t think there’s anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey’s done,” he added. “He’s Iron Man, the end.” Simple. Direct. Final. Coming from someone who was the face of Captain America for nearly a decade, that says a lot. It’s also a nod to their off-screen bond. Remember, it was Robert Downey Jr. who encouraged Chris Evans to take the Steve Rogers role in the first place. That trust? Still intact.

The two shared more than screen time. Their dynamic carried The Avengers through four massive films and gave us one of the most iconic on-screen rivalries in Captain America: Civil War. So it makes sense that Evans sees Stark as more than just a role, it’s a legacy.

And honestly, he’s not wrong. While Batman, Superman, and even Spider-Man have had their share of reboots, Iron Man feels different. Downey’s version didn’t just define the character. It defined the genre. Evans knows better than to mess with that.

So, while he’s happy watching the new MCU evolve from a distance – with Ironheart and Armor Wars on the way – don’t expect to see him grabbing an arc reactor anytime soon. Cap may admire Stark’s swagger, but even Evans knows some suits just aren’t meant to be worn again.

