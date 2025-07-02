Matt Damon’s brief but unforgettable cameo in EuroTrip gained legendary status for something way beyond the laughs. A woman in the U.S. reportedly woke from a coma after hearing Scotty Doesn’t Know, the now-iconic song he performed in the film. The tune, which plays during Matt Damon’s wild onstage performance in the 2004 comedy, is one unforgettable performance that turned into an unlikely lifeline.

Scotty Doesn’t Know Ringtone Sparks Woman’s Recovery After Brutal Car Crash

The accident happened somewhere in the Midwest, possibly in Indiana. A young woman was seriously injured in a T-bone crash. Paramedics showed up fast, pulled her out of the car, and onto a stretcher in no time. That’s when it happened. As she was slipping into a coma, her phone rang. The ringtone was Matt Damon‘s song Scotty Doesn’t Know. And in that hazy, in-between state, she started singing along to it. That random moment became the spark that jolted her toward recovery.

Nick Cloutman from Lustra, the band behind the song, recalled the surreal story in an interview (via Uproxx): “This girl was dragged out the car by paramedics and was put on a stretcher and ultimately went into a coma. As she was slipping into this coma, her phone started ringing, and she had the Scotty Doesn’t Know ringtone. In her dazed state she started singing along to it.”

Cloutman admitted the story caught him off guard, saying: “It’s one of those things where you don’t consider you’re going to be attached to something that has this positive meaning for people.”

When Movie Jokes Cross Over Into Real Life Miracles

It’s hard to imagine that a ringtone—especially one from a raunchy teen comedy—could pull someone back from the edge. But the facts hold up. A song, a memory, and a dash of muscle memory combined at the perfect time. The young woman began humming along, signaling signs of awareness that ultimately helped guide doctors through her care.

Matt Damon had no idea he was doing something heroic. He wasn’t even credited for that role. But the power of his short scene rippled far beyond any screen. As Cloutman reflected, “You don’t consider you’re going to be attached to something that has this positive meaning for people.”

Who would’ve guessed? A college party song ends up playing doctor. And yet, this moment serves as a poignant reminder that the weirdest parts of pop culture can hit the hardest when it really counts.

