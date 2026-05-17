Sanjay Dutt’s Bollywood political drama arrived in theatres on May 16, 2026. It opened to a fair response, but it is facing massive competition at the ticket windows. Despite all odds, it has showcased a favorable growth on Saturday. Scroll below for the day 2 box office report!

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Collection Day 2

The screens are limited due to a multi-way battle with Dhurandhar 2, Bhooth Bangla, Krishnavataram Part 1, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, and Raja Shivaji. According to estimates, Aakhri Sawal collected 75 lakh on day 2. It showcased a 87% jump compared to the opening day collection of 40 lakh.

The net box office collection in India reaches 1.15 crore after two days. Abhijeet Mohan Warang’s directorial is reportedly made on a budget of 30 crore. It has recovered 3.83% of the total investments so far. Including GST, the gross total stands at 1.35 crore.

Check out the revised box office breakdown in India (net collection):

Day 1: 40 lakh

Day 2: 75 lakh

Total: 1.15 crore

Aims to surpass Ginny Wedss Sunny 2

Aakhri Sawal has surpassed the domestic lifetime of Jaaved Jaaferi’s Mayasabha, which collected 85 lakh net. It is now aiming to beat Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr’s Ginny Wedss Sunny 2, which collected 1.54 crore. Post that, it will compete against Vadh 2 (3.83 crore), Junaid Khan & Sai Pallavi’s Ek Din (4.3 crore), Kapil Sharma’s Daadi Ki Shaadi (5.81 crore), among others.

Aakhri Sawal Box Office Day 2 Summary

Budget: 30 crore

India net: 1.15 crore

Budget recovery: 3.83%

India gross: 1.35 crore

More about the political drama

Apart from Sanjay Dutt, the ensemble cast features Namashi Chakraborty, Amit Sadh, Sameera Reddy, Nitu Chandra, and Mrinal Kulkarni, among others. It is produced under the banners of Nikhil Nanda Motion Pictures and Neem Tree Entertainment.

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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