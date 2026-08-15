Awarapan 2 Ending Explained: Did Emraan Hashmi's Shivam Lose Aaliyah For The 3rd Time Prepping For A Threequel

Awarapan 2 Ending Explained: Is Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Returning For Awarapan 3? (Photo Credit: YouTube)

So, did you also walk out of the theatre, heartbroken and humming Toh Phir Aao, and immediately open Google to understand the ending of Awarapan 2 because you think you might have missed something? Or you are plainly confused, if it actually ends that way. Then do not worry, I am right here to help you brush your memory and make you believe in what you saw in the last scene of the film!

For the rest of you, I would suggest not reading this if you plan to see Emraan Hashmi’s film in the theaters! Also, if you belong to the Hashmi cult, then do not read this further, since we are going to dive deep into the last scene of Nitin Kakkar’s film that is making everyone go crazy!

Losing Aaliyah Not Twice But Thrice!

For those who do not know, Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit loved a girl called Aaliyah, who took a bullet for him and died saving him! Heartbroken, Hashmi embarks on a redemption journey in Awarapan. In Awarapan 2, he finds an orphan girl near Aaliyah’s grave. He takes her to an orphanage and names her Aaliyah! But in the film, he loses her twice! So, that makes the count thrice, including the original Aaliyah from part 1!

So, in the sequel, this little Aaliyah gets trapped in a child trafficking racket, and Shivam loses her! He goes on a journey to find her and eventually finds her in the climax! This should have been the happy ending, right? But then, what is an Emraan Hashmi film without a tragic closure?

Awarapan 2 Ending Explained!

So, in the last scene, Emraan Hashmi’s Shivam Pandit hands over Aaliyah’s responsibility to Disha Patani’s Zara and asks her to take care of the little one! So, yes, he loses Aaliyah twice in this film! Once, due to fate, and once by his choice! That leads us to the final reveal and a huge hint for the franchise!

Awarapan 3 On Cards!

In the last scene, Shivam Pandit says he has bartered his life for Aaliyah, and now he is a slave to Nafisa, the villain played by Shabana Azmi, who might eventually become the main antagonist in the third part! Awarapan 2 ends on a cliffhanger, with Shivam choosing to be the antagonist’s slave! But how can that end his story right? So, Vishesh Bhatt has cleverly hinted at the possibility of Awarapan 3!

The Nafisa-as-puppeteer angle is a genuinely clever way to keep Shivam’s story open without forcing another convenient tragedy. Awarapan 2 doesn’t just end Shivam’s latest chapter; it hands him a new one before the credits even roll. Whether Awarapan 3 gets greenlit depends entirely on how this weekend’s numbers shake out, but narratively? Honestly, looking at the brilliant numbers, Awarapan 2 is achieving at the box office, a threequel seems the next obvious choice as well!

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