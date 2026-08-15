Karan Johar & Ruchir Arun (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment is all set to join hands with Ruchir Arun, the director who has just directed the hugely successful series Musafir Cafe. He will be directing another long-form series.

Ruchir Arun has made a name for himself through his unique storytelling style, which gives rise to relatable characters and feelings. His recent work, Musafir Cafe, has helped him create an identity as a director who excels in telling complex stories about relationships.

Arun has recently garnered recognition for infusing his stories about relationships with warmth and emotion. Before Musafir Cafe, he worked on projects such as Little Things and Ghar Waapsi, building a repertoire of intimate characters and relatable relationships. With his latest release, Musafir Cafe, Arun proved himself once again as a director with a unique vision in modern romance.

Ruchir Arun’s Next Dharma Project Marks A New Chapter

The venture also signifies interesting growth for Arun, who had stated in a recent interview that his next project after Musafir Cafe will be another love story under the Dharma banner. It is realistic to anticipate fantastic stories from Ruchir Arun with the new Dharmatic initiative now that he is back on board.

Arun has discussed how, after completing his education at FTII, he aspired to make thrillers and action movies, but as a filmmaker, he found himself drawn to softer, gentler stories. As Musafir Cafe has gained popularity for its realistic portrayal of love, Arun’s collaboration with Dharmatic is expected to raise his profile as a filmmaker.

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