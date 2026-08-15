Vishwanath And Sons Box Office Collection Day 1: Records Suriya’s 4th Biggest Opening In India (Photo Credit: Instagram)



Vishwanath And Sons, starring Suriya and Mamitha Baiju, has performed better than expected at the Indian box office on day 1. While there was decent buzz on the ground level and Karuppu’s momentum was expected to help, the film was expected to stay below the 15 crore mark on opening day. In actuality, collections comfortably surpassed 15 crore net and registered Suriya’s 4th biggest opening of all time. Keep reading for a detailed report!

How much did Vishwanath And Sons earn at the Indian box office on day 1?

The Tamil family entertainer wrapped up its opening-day pre-sales on a good note, grossing 8.46 crore. With such pre-sales and good footfalls from spot bookings, it grossed 15.15 crore net at the Indian box office on day 1. It equals 17.87 crore gross. With such a start and positive word-of-mouth, the film is expected to perform well during the opening weekend.

Suriya’s 4th biggest opening of all time

With 15.15 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has recorded the 4th biggest opening of all time for Suriya, surpassing Singam 3 (13.54 crore). It stayed below Karuppu (15.5 crore).

Take a look at Suriya’s top 5 openers in India (net):

Kanguva – 24 crore Retro – 19.25 crore Karuppu – 15.5 crore Vishnwanath And Sons – 15.15 crore Singam 3 – 13.54 crore (estimated)

Registers Kollywood’s 3rd biggest opening of 2026

With 15.15 crore, Vishwanath And Sons has registered Kollywood’s 3rd biggest opening of 2026 in India. It surpassed Parasakthi (12.35 crore) to claim the 3rd spot. It stayed below Karuppu (15.5 crore).

Take a look at Kollywood’s top 10 openers of 2026 in India (net):

Jana Nayagan – 42.7 crore Karuppu – 15.5 crore Vishwanath And Sons – 15.15 crore Parasakthi – 12.35 crore LIK: Love Insurance Kompany – 6.85 crore Kara – 6.2 crore DC – 4.4 crore Youth – 3.65 crore Gatta Kusthi 2 – 2.7 crore Thaai Kizhavi – 2.65 crore

More about the film

The Tamil drama is directed by Venky Atluri and produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya under the banners of Srikara Studios, Sithara Entertainments, and Fortune Four Cinemas. It also stars Mamitha Baiju, Radhika Sarathkumar, and Raveena Tandon. It was reportedly made on a budget of 130 crore.

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