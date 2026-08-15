The End Of Oak Street North America Box Office: Here’s How Much The Film Has Earned From The Thursday Previews (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Anne Hathaway and Ewan McGregor starrer The End of Oak Street will need a lot to make an impression at the box office in its opening weekend in North America. With Spider-Man” Brand New Day gearing up for another historic weekend, it will be hard for the sci-fi thriller to grab the spotlight, but that will not stop it from going for the next best spot in the domestic box office rankings. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It features two of the most talented actors in Hollywood, hence it is packed with amazing performances. The film from Warner Bros. Pictures has received positive reviews from critics, and its release during the peak summer window will boost its box office, as more people will go to theaters to watch it.

The End of Oak Street’s Thursday previews in North America

According to box office analyst Luiz Fernando, The End of Oak Street collected a solid $2.5 million from the Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It is on par with The Lost City and Mickey 17, both at $2.5 million. The Thursday previews gross of this Anne Hathaway starrer is slightly below Civil War’s $2.9 million. It is also below Furiosa’s $3.5 million Thursday gross, and the Chris Hemsworth starrer ended up being a box office flop.

Opening weekend projection of the upcoming film

It has also been reported that the movie is eyeing a decent opening weekend at the North American box office. The film will not open at #1, that is for sure, but it is fighting for the #2 spot. Anne Hathaway’s fight, thus, is with herself alone, as The Odyssey is expected to continue its run at #2 in the box office rankings in North America.

The End of Oak Street is tracking to earn between $20 million and $25 million in its opening weekend in North America. It is expected to open below $50 million in its global debut this weekend. However, it could leave a mark and emerge as a sleeper hit if the word of mouth is strong.

Anne Hathaway starrer The End of Oak Street was released in the theaters on August 14, which follows the Platt Family who band together to navigate their new surroundings after the cosmic event transports their suburban neighborhood to an unknown place.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

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