Picture this: a young Chris Hemsworth, barely scraping by and dreaming of stardom, desperate to rescue his family from financial chaos. Fast forward, and he’s now the God of Thunder, but the journey was anything but smooth. In a chat with Variety, Hemsworth shared how those tough days shaped his career.

In 2004, Hemsworth landed his first gig on the Australian soap Home and Away, but it wasn’t all amazing. “A big reason I started acting was because I loved film and TV, but it was like we had no money,” he recalled. The high school dropout had bigger dreams, saying, “I initially wanted to pay off their house. That was my sort of thing.” Talk about pressure! He put himself under those expectations, making the journey more challenging.

The holiday season brought more than just cheer; it also brought doubt. Hemsworth recalled an audition right before Christmas that left him questioning his choices. “I thought, ‘God, why did I do this?’” The real struggle led him to lose out on significant roles that he still regrets. “I got very close to GI Joe,” he lamented, also mentioning he nearly snagged the role of Gambit in the Wolverine films, which ultimately went to Taylor Kitsch. “At the time, I was upset. I was running out of money. But if I played either of those characters, I wouldn’t have been able to play Thor.” It’s crazy how fate works, right?

Now, fast forward to 2016. The Thor actor was almost ready to bail on Ghostbusters. He recalled the night before shooting, nearly pulling out of the film. “I was scared walking onto that set. I had no real plan, so I was just feeding off of them.” The nerves didn’t show, though. Despite the mixed reception, the film made waves, grossing $128 million in the U.S. alone.

Switching gears, Hemsworth returns in Tyler Rake 2, promising more action. During his promo tour, he joked about Spain’s love for him—thanks to his wife, Elsa Pataky. “Incredible!”

Diving into the new film, he pointed out the emotional core of his character, a mercenary with a heartbreaking backstory. “If I didn’t have kids, playing the character wouldn’t have been as easily accessible.” With three kids of his own, Hemsworth could relate to the character’s struggles in a way that added layers to his performance.

The filming was no walk in the park, either. Hemsworth had to reshape his training regime right after wrapping up Thor, focusing more on flexibility and martial arts. “It was exhausting and very demanding,” he shared, highlighting the emotional toll of maintaining focus during long shooting days.

Reflecting on his journey, Hemsworth attributed his success to his family’s influence and the lessons learned from a childhood spent in a financially tight environment. “We grew up with no money, very broke,” he noted, emphasizing his desire to give back.

As Hemsworth continues to captivate audiences, he remains grounded, staying true to himself. He understands the importance of storytelling and the power of spontaneity in performance. With over 56M followers, he’s learned to tune out the noise of criticism. “I empathize with that,” he said, showing a maturity beyond his years.

After all these ups and downs, Hemsworth has found a balance, cherishing his time off to recharge with his family. “I need an outlet here to be creative,” he said, hinting that the journey is far from over. Chris Hemsworth’s rise from near obscurity to superstardom is legendary in Hollywood. Who knew a broke Aussie kid would become a household name and a beloved action hero?

