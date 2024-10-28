Back then, Angelina Jolie wasn’t just an actress—she was about to become a full-blown action icon with Tomb Raider. But guess what? She almost passed on playing the legendary Lara Croft. Can you believe it? “I didn’t feel like that character suited me,” she said. Talk about a twist! Luckily, the allure of globe-trotting and some hardcore military training pulled her back in. After all, who wouldn’t jump at the chance to train with the British Military?

Jolie took on three months of intense training, pushing herself to the max, calling it ‘too dangerous.’ And she loved it. “Sign up for as much as you can, give yourself a few months, push yourself to the limit, and see, ‘What can I do?’” That’s a vibe we can all get behind! She discovered sides of herself she never knew existed, like standing on the edge of a breathtaking waterfall in Cambodia and feeling pure bliss. “God, I learned what the world is about,” she reflected.

Before Tomb Raider, Angelina Jolie had already rocked some challenging roles, but Lara Croft was a total game-changer. She shattered the mold by being strong and sexy, embracing her curves while still kicking major butt. “A tough girl couldn’t possibly be a curvaceous woman who also is comfortable with her sexuality,” Jolie said. Preach! It was high time Hollywood got the memo that women can be fierce and feminine simultaneously.

As the movie rolled into theaters, Jolie was all about honoring the die-hard Tomb Raider fans. She knew there was a lot of pressure to get Lara right. “We also knew there were many questions about what she would be wearing,” she said. The team made sure to show Lara’s sultry side without overdoing it. “The entire movie was made for the people that like her,” she explained. They wanted the fans to root for Lara like they did in the games, and they nailed it!

Ultimately, Tomb Raider wasn’t just another gig for Angelina Jolie; it was a significant turning point. She proved she could crush it as an action star while flipping the script on a strong woman’s appearance in the film. With her fearless take on Lara Croft, she entertained us and inspired a whole new wave of badass female characters. Jolie’s portrayal of Lara remains legendary—a real game-changer that showed us all what it means to be unstoppable.

