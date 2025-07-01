Raj Kumar Gupta’s directorial Raid 2 has officially concluded its box office run. The crime thriller has wrapped up its run as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film in India as well as worldwide. Scroll below for a detailed report on the closing collection.

How much did Raid 2 earn in India?

Raid 2 enjoyed over 60-day run in theatres. It accumulated 179.30 crore net in its lifetime. Including taxes, the gross earnings conclude at 211.57 crores. It is Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film in the domestic circuit after Tanhaji (279.50 crores), Singham Again (270.60 crores), Drishyam 2 (241 crores), and Golmaal Again (205.72 crores).

Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer also ended its box office journey as the third highest grosser of Bollywood in 2025. It stayed behind Chhaava (615.39 crores) and Housefull 5 (196.64 crores).

Raid 2 Overseas Total

At the overseas box office, Ajay Devgn’s film could only earn 31 crore gross in its lifetime. It remained better than Sky Force, The Diplomat, among other Bollywood biggies of 2025. However, Chhaava (100.90 crores), Sitaare Zameen Par (53 crores), Housefull 5 (69.50 crores), and Kesari Chapter 2 (34.25 crores) are much ahead.

Worldwide Box Office Collection

Combining both the regions, the worldwide box office collections of Raid 2 end at 242.57 crore gross. It is the 3rd Bollywood grosser of 2025 globally after Chhaava (827.06 crores), Housefull 5 (301.53 crores). However, Sitaare Zameen Par (201.71 crores) will soon surpass it.

The crime thriller has also wrapped up its box office run as Ajay Devgn’s 5th highest-grossing film worldwide.

Check out Ajay Devgn’s top 5 worldwide grossers below:

Singham Again – 402.26 crores Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior – 364.81 crores Drishyam 2 – 339.89 crores Golmaal Again – 310.67 crores Raid 2 – 242.57 crores

Raid 2 Worldwide Box Office Closing Collection

India net: 179.30 crores

India gross: 211.57 crores

Budget: 120 crores

ROI: 49.41%

Overseas gross: 31 crores

Worldwide gross: 242.57 crores

Verdict: Plus

