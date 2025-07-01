What a wonderful journey Housefull 5 has had at the Indian box office. It overpowered the mixed reviews to pull the audience to the theatres. Akshay Kumar starrer is now inching closer to the 200 crore club and becoming his #1 film of all time. Scroll below for a detailed day 25 report.

Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 25

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has suffered its biggest fall on the fourth Monday. As per estimates, Housefull 5 earned only 35 lakhs on day 25. It suffered a 50% drop compared to 70 lakhs garnered on the last Friday.

The overall box office collections of Housefull 5 stand at 196.64 crore net in India, which is about 232.03 crores in gross earnings. It has witnessed a huge drop due to the arrival of Maa along with Sitaare Zameen Par‘s dominance. The end is near, but hopefully, Akshay Kumar starrer will unlock its biggest target before wrapping up its theatrical journey.

Will it achieve the potential hat-trick of success?

Housefull 5 could soon unlock the 200 crore club in India if it does not crash further. It has the potential to beat now one or two but three Akshay Kumar films to emerge as his highest-grosser of all time. The first target is Mission Mangal (200.16 crores), followed by Good Newwz (201.14 crores) and Housefull 4 (206 crores).

The comedy thriller is currently Khiladi Kumar’s 4th highest-grossing film in the domestic market.

Top 10 highest-grossing films of Akshay Kumar at the Indian box office (net collection):

Housefull 4 – 206 crores Good Newwz – 201.14 crores Mission Mangal – 200.16 crores Housefull 5 – 196.64 crores Sooryavanshi – 195.04 crores 2.0 (Hindi) – 188 crores Kesari – 153 crores OMG 2 – 150 crores Sky Force – 134.93 crores Toilet: Ek Prem Katha – 133.60 crores

Housefull 5 Box Office Summary (24 Days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 196.64 crores

Budget Recovery: 87.39%

India gross: 232.03 crores

