2025 is indeed one of the good years for Akshay Kumar since the post-COVID phase began. He’s setting new benchmarks with every passing day with Housefull 5. The comedy thriller is now the highest-grossing film in the franchise as it has surpassed Housefull 4. Scroll below for a detailed worldwide update!

Housefull 5 Box Office Domestic Total

The pace has slowed down due to stiff competition from Sitaare Zameen Par and Maa. After the fourth weekend, the cumulative total of Housefull 5 in India stands at an estimated 196.29 crore net. It is now the highest-grossing Akshay Kumar film in the post-Covid era.

Overseas run set to wrap up!

Tarun Mansukhani’s directorial has almost wrapped up its overseas run. It accumulated 60.10 crore gross in 24 days. Housefull 5 is the second highest-grossing Bollywood film of 2025 at the international box office. For the unversed, Chhaava reigns the #1 spot with 100.90 crore earnings.

Housefull 5 Worldwide Box Office Collection

Riteish Deshmukh co-starrer is now inching towards the 300 crore club. But before that, two new milestones have been unlocked at the worldwide box office. First, Housefull 5 has axed the global lifetime of Sooryavanshi (291.14 crores) to become Akshay Kumar’s #1 film in the post-Covid era. Second, it has crossed Housefull 4 to become the highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Here’s the Housefull franchise ranked as per worldwide earnings:

Housefull 5: 292.72 crores* Housefull 4: 291.08 crores Housefull 3: 150.55 crores Housefull 2: 153.76 crores Housefull: 98.37 crores

Worldwide Box Office Summary (24 days)

Budget: 225 crores

India net: 196.29 crores

India gross: 231.62 crores

Budget recovery: 87%

Overseas gross – 60.10 crores*

Worldwide gross – 292.72 crores*

*estimates, official figures awaited.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Housefull 5 Box Office Collection Day 24: All Set To Be Akshay Kumar’s First Post-COVID Film To Achieve This Major Milestone!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News