Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead role, concluded its opening weekend on a disappointing note. Backed by an exorbitant price tag, the film needed a solid opening weekend, but unfortunately, it didn’t happen. It raked in ordinary numbers between Friday and Sunday and ended its first weekend below the 25 crore mark at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 3!

Fails to display growth on Sunday

The Tollywood magnum opus started its theatrical ride by earning 9.35 crores. On day 2, it dropped instead of growing and earned just 7.15 crores. Considering such a trend and poor word-of-mouth, there was no scope for a miraculous jump on Sunday. As expected, on day 3, the film underperformed again and earned just 7.25 crores, as per Sacnilk.

How much did Kannappa earn at the Indian box office in 3 days?

Overall, Kannappa has earned only 23.75 crore net at the Indian box office during the 3-day opening weekend. Adjusting for GST, the gross domestic collection stands at 28.02 crores.

Day 1 – 9.35 crores

Day 2 – 7.15 crores

Day 3 – 7.25 crores

Total – 23.75 crores

Today is Kannappa’s first Monday, and all eyes are set to see how it performs at the Indian box office. The film is already heading for a disaster, and on day 4, if the drop is more than 50% (compared to Friday), it will be clear that the film won’t stay in theatres for more than two weeks.

Heading for a big loss

Reportedly, the budget of the Vishnu Manchu starrer is around 200 crores. Against this cost, it has earned only 23.75 crores during the opening weekend, which equals only 11.87% budget recovery. From here, it’s impossible to enter the safe zone and secure a successful verdict at the Indian box office.

More about the film

Kannappa is directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh and produced by Mohan Babu. Apart from Vishnu Manchu, the film also stars Preity Mukhundhan, Kajal Aggarwal, R. Sarathkumar, and others in key roles. It also features Akshay Kumar, Prabhas, and Mohanlal in cameo appearances.

