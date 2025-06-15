Coming from the massive success of Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas is all set to entertain the audience with his different avatar. His upcoming biggie, The Raja Saab, is a romantic horror comedy and promises to present the actor in a fun character. The film is already enjoying strong buzz and has the potential to make unbelievable earnings at the Indian box office. While it’s hard to predict how it will perform in the long run, one thing is confirmed: the film will unleash a significant milestone on day 1, making the superstar unbeatable.

Another magnum opus by Prabhas

Written and directed by Maruthi, the upcoming Telugu romantic horror comedy is a magnum opus mounted on a massive budget. Considering the superstar’s presence, the film is already a hot property, and the makers are leaving no stone unturned to make it an event film. Just like every film of Prabhas, this one, too, will enjoy a pan-India release by releasing in five Indian languages: Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

50 crore+ on day 1 is confirmed for The Raja Saab!

Out of all languages, The Raja Saab is likely to open well in the original Telugu and Hindi-dubbed versions. These two versions are enough to pull off a massive start on the board. So, the day 1 collection of 50 crore net at the Indian box office is already locked. With such a start, Prabhas is all set to display his unparalleled stardom.

Fourth consecutive 50 crore+ box office opening is on the cards!

For those who don’t know, Prabhas is ready to score 50 crore+ opening for the fourth consecutive time at the Indian box office, which is unbelievable. Till now, no Indian actor has managed to score four back-to-back 50s on day 1, which indicates the peak dominance of the Baahubali 2 actor.

Before The Raja Saab arrives, Prabhas is already enjoying a hat-trick of 50 crore+ openings at the Indian box office. Take a look at the list below:

Adipurush (2023) – 89 crores

Salaar (2023) – 92 crores

Kalki 2898 AD (2024) – 93 crores

