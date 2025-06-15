The Navi Bhangu starrer romantic-action Punjabi film, Dakuaan Da Munda 3 was released on the big screen on June 13, 2025. The movie has been witnessing a strong start at the box office which is also reflecting in the collection. Here is taking a look at the box office performance of the movie on its 2nd day.

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 Box Office Collection Day 2

The Navi Bhangu starrer opened at 1.1 crore at the box office which was not a very bad opening. According to the early estimates in Sacnilk, the film managed to see a slight growth of around 4%. It garnered 1.15 crores on its second day.

The total India net collection of the film now comes to 2.25 crore. Including the taxes, the gross collection comes to 2.65 crores. This is also the reflection of the positive word of mouth that the movie has been garnering right from its release. If there is a steady upward graph in the collection, the film might manage to cross 5 crores in the coming week.

Day-Wise Collection Of Dakuaan Da Munda 3 (Day 2)

Day 1: 1.1 crores

Day 2: 1.15 crores

Total: 2.25 crores

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 To Make A Place Amongst The Top 5 Highest Grossing Punjabi Films Of 2025?

The Navi Bhangu starrer is very close to enter the top 5 highest grossing Punjabi films of 2025. It is eyeing the lifetime of the Dev Kharoud starrer Majhail which garnered 2.80 crores. For the unversed, Majhail enjoys the position of the 5th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025. Thus, with its current India net collection of 2.25 crores, the movie needs just 55 lakhs to topple Majhail and become the 5th highest grossing Punjabi film of 2025.

About The Film

Dakuaan Da Munda 3 marks the third installment of the 2018 and the 2022 film respectively with the same name. It has been directed by Happy Rode. The film also stars Balwinder Dhaliwal, Raj Dhaliwal and Satinder Kassoana in the lead roles. It will be interesting to see whether the movie will become another successful offering from Punjwood after the likes of Saunkan Saunkanay 2 and Akaal.

